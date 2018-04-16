The Sun News
PDP visits IBB in Minna

PDP National Working Committee meets IBB in Minna

— 16th April 2018

John Adams, Minna

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP (PDP) national working committee, led by the National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus on Monday in Minna, the Niger State capital, met with former military president General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at his hilltop mansion.

The delegation was also at the residence of a former member of the Board of Trustees of the party and late governor of Niger state Alhaji Abdulkhadir Abdullahi Kure.

Other members of the PDP in the entourage included National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbodinyan, National Financial Secretary Alhaji Abdullahi Maibasira, and the National Woman Leader.

The team arrived at the Minna airport via a chartered flight and were driven in about four vehicles to the residence of the retired General and former military head of state.

The delegation was led IBB’s residence by the former State Governor Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu, and met at a closed door meeting with the former military president.

All members of the Niger State working committee of the main opposition party, led by the chairman Alhaji Tanko Beji, were also in attendance.

General Babangida was reported to have commended the work the NWC had been doing since getting into office, especially in the area of reconciling aggrieved members of the party ahead the 2019 General Elections.

According to a source close to the meeting, the former military president said that with the efforts being put into the management of the party at all levels, it should record success in next year’s election.

Chief Secondus, according to an insider, briefed general Babangida about developments in the party and the plans for the Osun and Ekiti states governorship election.

The NWC members also visited the residence of late Governor Abdulkhadir Kure, where they condoled with Senator Zaynab Kuey, the widow of the late Board of Trustees member.

The chairman assured Senator Zaynab Kure “that we are always with you,” before appreciating the role her late husband and herself had played in the shaping the PDP.

Afterwards, the visiting delegation left the Kure residence for the airport for the return trip to Abuja.

