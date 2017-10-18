The Sun News
PDP national chair: Ex-Gov Daniel declares

— 18th October 2017

Scores Buhari’ govt. ‘F9’ on economy, anti-corruption

From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, on Wednesday, formally declared to contest the national chairmanship seat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former governor formally made his intention known at the Transcorp Hotel, Abuja.

Duyring his declaration, Daniel said the President Muhammadu Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government had performed abysmally poor in the management of the nation’s economy and in fighting corruption.

The former governor said whereas the PDP, in the 16 years it governed the country, grew the economy and tackled corruption, same cannot be said of the current administration, especially in the past 12 months.

According to Daniel, ” Since 2015 however, Nigeria is yet to have an appreciable 12 months of economic growth under the APC. That’s an F9; failure.

” It is disquieting that the APC led government claim to focus on fighting corruption, while facts on the ground suggests that Nigeria has become worse off and sinking low even in graft. For instance, latest corruption index in Nigeria (2016) according to Transparency International (the global watchdog for measuring corruption) was 2.8/10. Before 2015, Nigeria had a P8 in corruption but and A3 in economic growth, now we have an F9 in both economic growth and corruption.

“About two months ago, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s number 1 repository of facts and data, revealed that more than N402 Billion was paid as bribes within the last 12 months. What is N402 Billion? – It is more than the Federal Government’s capital budget for Defense, Education and Health combined together.”

He noted that the difference between the PDP and APC is vision and mission, noting that while the opposition party has a vision for the country , the ruling party is on a mission.

Daniel said Nigerians are looking up to the opposition party, stating that the party cannot afford to fail the people.

Consequently, the former governor stated that what the PDP needs presently is a national chairman that will lead it to meet the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians.

His words:”The fate of Nigeria seems intertwined with that of PDP, Nigeria needs us, the citizens are looking up to us, and we cannot afford to fail them…The PDP needs a Chairman that can lead the party to meet the needs, aspirations and yearnings of young Nigerians.”

Daniel promised that as PDP national chairman, he would reposition the party and bring former members of the party , who are now in other political parties, back into the fold.

“One of my focus as the National Chairman is to bring back many of our party men who have left. My ultimate goal is to work towards the victory of our party in the 2019 general elections and in all other elections in between. To achieve this, I am prepared to work with all leaders of our party, various interest groups and individuals.

“The new PDP leadership under my watch will keep working towards reducing corruption, but using a different strategy. Rather than fight other arms of Government, we will promote national integration.”

Speaking at the event, former Minister of Police Affairs, Adamu Maina Waziri urged the South West geo-political zone to get its act togather, so as to be able to produce the next national chairman of the PDP.

On his part, former Aviation Minister , Femi Fani-Kayode stressed the need for members of the PDP to support someone from the South West to emerge as next national chairman of the party.

He warned that denying the South west the chairmanship of the opposition party at its December convention ” is something that will cost the party dearly.”

Post Views: 11
