The Sun News
Latest
15th November 2017 - PDP national chair aspirants sign peace accord
15th November 2017 - Lagos Assembly urges Ambode to clamp down on fake job advertisers
15th November 2017 - Envoy urges women to support themselves in elections
15th November 2017 - Zimbabwe crisis: Army ‘secures’ Robert Mugabe amid political turmoil
15th November 2017 - Kalu thanks Eagles for beating Argentina
15th November 2017 - Zimbabwe latest: Mugabe negotiates wife’s exit
15th November 2017 - Zimbabwe military say they are after criminals, not Mugabe
15th November 2017 - BREAKING: Army seizes power in Zimbabwe
15th November 2017 - Forget Biafra, Buhari tells Igbo
15th November 2017 - $43m Ikoyi cash: 9 whistle-blowers fight over N850m commission
Home / National / PDP national chair aspirants sign peace accord

PDP national chair aspirants sign peace accord

— 15th November 2017

The national chairmanship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, signed a peace agreement as part of their commitments toward a successful and violent free national convention on Dec. 9.

National Chairman, PDP National Caretaker Committee, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, at the occasion held at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, advised contestants in the elective positions to reduce hardship of the convention.

He said that though the party is not averse to consensus, it would not impose any candidate or force any decision on anybody.

“Yes, we want the convention to be transparent, free and fair.

“We also want the convention to be conducted in good enough time because keeping delegates for two days will be big issue.

“So, it will be in order if people talk among themselves, especially where lower positions can be resolved at home by contending forces; so that those positions that are highly competitive, maybe the one that we involve elections.

“Even if it is a single candidate there will be election, but you know that PDP as a family must talk to one another and try to minimise the hardship of the process,” Makarfi said.

Makarfi described the threat as basically a code of conduct” and idea of the contestants.

He added that the event had confirmed pledge of the aspirants to work together and support whoever wins.

He also denied rumours that PDP governors and party leaders wanted to impose an aspirants, saying their focus is how to go into the convention in unity and come out as one family.

Mr Rasheed Ladoja, speaking for the eight aspirants, assured that the convention would be smooth, would not break the party or cause member to defect from PDP.

He said that all the aspirants had been working to ensure that their supporters “do not heat the polity.”

“We are trying as much as possible to ensure that our supporters conduct themselves in a way that they do not annoy other supporters, not to talk of other contestants.

“We would try as much as possible to contrive our quota to the convention and the party in general before, during and after the convention.

The agreement was signed by the aspirants and their Campaign Director Generals.

Aspitants who signed were Raymond Dokpesi, Jimi Agbaje, Taoheed Adedoja, Tunde Adeniran, Uche Secondus, Gbenga Daniel and Rasheed Ladoja.

Meanwhile, Chief Bode George, who was the only aspirants not present at the occasion according to Makarfi, had sent his apology and promised to sign the threat as soon as he is back in Abuja.

Some of the contents of the threat document include to support whoever emerges as the National Chairman of the party as long as the process is transparent.

“No aspirant shall leave the Party or encourage his or her supporters, promoters etc to do so, as a result of the outcome of the National Chairmanship Election at the elective National Convention;

“Any breach of the 2015 zero expenditure policy of the party, which prohibits the use of monetary inducement including lodging of delegates and providing money for votes, shall not be tolerated in the 2017 National Elective Convention and shall be a ground for disqualification on or before the 9th December, 2017″

That any aspirant/sponsor/ supporter/financier, proven to have done anything contrary to the agreements ” shall be disqualified from contesting the National Chairmanship election.” (NAN)

Post Views: 21
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP national chair aspirants sign peace accord

— 15th November 2017

The national chairmanship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, signed a peace agreement as part of their commitments toward a successful and violent free national convention on Dec. 9. National Chairman, PDP National Caretaker Committee, Sen. Ahmed Makarfi, at the occasion held at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, advised contestants in the…

  • Lagos Assembly urges Ambode to clamp down on fake job advertisers

    — 15th November 2017

    The Lagos State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, urged Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to work with security agencies to check the spate of fake job advertisements in the state. The call followed a motion moved by Mr. Abiodun Tobun (APC-Epe I) at the Assembly on the security challenges emanating from such fake adverts that were pasted…

  • Envoy urges women to support themselves in elections

    — 15th November 2017

    Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Laure Beaufils, on Tuesday, urged Nigerian women to organise and vote for themselves in the 2019 elections to increase their participation in governance. Beaufils gave the advice at One Day Stakeholders Workshop on “Enhancing Women Participation in the Electoral Process’’ organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)…

  • Kalu thanks Eagles for beating Argentina

    — 15th November 2017

    Former Abia State governor and African Pillar of Sports, Dr. Orji Kalu has described the victory of the Super Eagles over Argentine as unprecedented and remarkable. According to the football enthusiast, the Nigerian national team has demonstrated renewed skills in their football endeavours. While praising the players for making Nigeria proud again, Kalu urged them…

  • Zimbabwe latest: Mugabe negotiates wife’s exit

    — 15th November 2017

    Zimbabwe Latest: Unconfirmed reports indicate that President Mugabe has negotiated for his wife Grace to leave the country to stay in South Africa while he prepares to step down. Press conference slated for tomorrow afternoon. Soldiers have the president and his presidential guard under siege. Ministers mostly those that belonged to G40 faction headed by…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share