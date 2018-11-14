Emma Jemegah

A House of Representatives candidate, Sadiq Obanoyen, has urged the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to urgently unmask and disband the cartel responsible for substituting names of candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before they destroy the party.

Obanoyen, an aid of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, made the call after his name was allegedly substituted as the PDP candidate for the Owo/Ose federal constituency in next year’s election.

He is fighting to reclaim the ticket he alleged was nullified by the party’s national headquarters.

He said he defeated the incumbent, Bode Ayorinde by 107 to 73 votes at the primary election, but, to his surprise, when he went to fill the candidate’s form for INEC at the party’s state headquarters, he was told that Ayorinde had already filled the form.

“I’m still in shock that our party still harbours political jobbers, whose stock in trade is to create confusion. I beat Ayorinde at the primary election with 107 votes, but when I went to fill the form, the loser had connived with some unscrupulous elements and filled the form and, thus, fraudulently becomes our party’s candidate.”