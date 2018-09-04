PDP must not lose Osun guber poll – Saraki

He said the Osun governorship poll is crucial to the PDP as it is the last election before the 2019 general election.

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) must not lose the September 22 Osun State governorship election.

Saraki, who stated this in Abuja, at the inauguration of the Osun PDP Governorship Election Campaign Council, yesterday, noted that the opposition party needs to win the election in order to re-establish its foothold in the South West.

The senate president, who is also the chairman of the Osun PDP governorship campaign council, added that the All Progressives Congress (APC), is no longer popular in the state and promised that the campaign team will capitalise on that and the disunity within the ruling party to deliver the state to the PDP.

“The election is important because PDP has lost two governorship elections in the South West, Ekiti and Ondo. We must win Osun to prove that Osun is the home ground of the PDP.

“The APC already is no more popular in Osun. I hope that the President, Muhammadu Buhari will live up to his promise to world leaders, that elections will be free and fair in Nigeria. Osun election is very crucial as it is the last election before the 2019 general elections.”

Speaking earlier, the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, said the performance of the APC administration in Osun State in the last four years has created ample opportunity for the opposition party to win the state.

He, however, warned that the party would not accept any attempt by the APC to manipulate the Osun governorship poll, and added that any attempt to manipulate the poll will be counter-productive.

“We are not going to take Osun lightly. The world will hear us…Your candidate is unpopular, your party is unpopular, salaries have not been paid and you want to continued to oppressed the ordinary people of Osun state, it will not happen. The people need a change and the change is coming.

“Osun people are waiting for this time; I believe that the international community is watching and all eyes are on this nation,” Secondus reiterated.