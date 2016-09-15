The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
15th September 2016 - ‘Lawmakers must tell Buhari the truth even if it costs them their jobs
15th September 2016 - PDP must apologise to Nigerians—APC
15th September 2016 - EFCC questioning Zinox boss over N170 million contract fraud case
15th September 2016 - State Police orders officers ‘Protect the trees or you’re out!’
15th September 2016 - Highway TO HELL!
15th September 2016 - Tourism will bail Nigeria out of recession –Ooni
15th September 2016 - Osun Osogbo Festival: How artistes promoted Yoruba culture, fashions
15th September 2016 - 47 suspected criminals arrested in Oyo
15th September 2016 - Nigerian newspaper industry records N143bn ad revenue in 10 years
15th September 2016 - Electricity firms urged to borrow to improve service
Home / Cover / Politics / PDP must apologise to Nigerians—APC
buhari-1

PDP must apologise to Nigerians—APC

— 15th September 2016
(By Romanus Ugwu – ABUJA)
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the fresh call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari as a silly statement that does not worth the ink it was written with, urging the opposition party to apologise to Nigerians.
In a statement signed by the National Secretary, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, the ruling party noted that instead of the factionalised PDP hiding in shame over mindless looting of the public treasury to build luxury hotels and other properties, they have the gut to cast aspersion on the current administration.
“The attention of the APC is drawn to the latest ridiculous demand by a faction of the PDP that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari return the country to the voodoo economics and reckless fiscal policies the country was subjected to during the immediate-past PDP administration,” the statement read.
“Also, PDP’s silly call for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari is not worth the ink it is written with. Hence the APC will not dissipate energy responding.
“The PDP faction by its demand to return the country to the years where looting of the public treasury was the order of the day, has taken its orchestrated plot to deflect attention from the economic mess it left behind to new insensitive and shameless heights.
“Instead of this charade by the PDP, we advise the PDP and their cronies to apologise to Nigerians and toe the path of honour by returning public funds stolen under its watch,” it noted.
Reacting further, the ruling party noted that “while the PDP attempts to fraudulently re-write history and misrepresent facts on its misrule of the country, Nigerians are traumatised on a daily basis on disclosures of the startling level of pillage of the country’s commonwealth perpetuated under its watch.”
“Instead of saving for the rainy day, past PDP administrations and their cronies literally looted the public treasury blind, using the loot to build luxury hotels and other properties, stashing loot in farmlands and hidden bank accounts.
“While the APC-led administration is open to and welcomes positive and constructive contributions on resolving the country’s economic challenges, the party assures Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is already employing all legitimate and innovative means to restore the country’s battered economy back to health in the quickest possible time.
“The results of the fiscal and economic agenda embarked by the President Buhari administration to tackle the effects of the country’s diminishing crude oil revenues, falling value of the Naira and resuscitate the economy will be evident soon.
“The APC appeals for patience and cooperation from Nigerians as the President Muhammadu Buhari administration works assiduously to pull the country out of the present hardships and restore the country on the path growth in all facets,” APC promised.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Philip Nwosu

1 Comment

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 15th September 2016 at 5:55 pm
    Reply

    The real party that needs to apologize to all Nigerians is the “All promises cancelled” (APC) party for chaining NIGERIA and Nigerians’ economy with their deceptive chain called”change”!
    What APC party really seem to be better off in NIGERIA, is to remain as opposition party, not a ruling party, because they still speak and act as opposition party!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

maxresdefault

‘Lawmakers must tell Buhari the truth even if it costs them their jobs

— 15th September 2016

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Timi Frank has said federal lawmakers owe it as a duty to Nigerians to tell The President the truth about the economy. The National Assembly is expected to resume plenary on Tuesday, September 20. Frank insisted the National Assembly should not shy away from telling…

  • buhari-1

    PDP must apologise to Nigerians—APC

    — 15th September 2016

    (By Romanus Ugwu – ABUJA) The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the fresh call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari as a silly statement that does not worth the ink it was written with, urging the opposition party to apologise to Nigerians. In a statement signed by…

  • zinox group (1)4Handmade card

    EFCC questioning Zinox boss over N170 million contract fraud case

    — 15th September 2016

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has questioned the chairman and owner of Zinox Technologies Limited Leonard Stanley Ekeh and two other officials of the company over a shocking N170 million contract fraud allegation. The Zinox boss is accused of conspiring with the other officials to hijack and illegally execute the contract awarded by…

  • 201202071320240949

    State Police orders officers ‘Protect the trees or you’re out!’

    — 15th September 2016

    (By Ali Abare – GOMBE) In a bid to protect the environment against erosion, Police authorities in Gombe have launched a tree-planting campaign, with State Commissioner of Police Mr. Austin Iwar warning officers residing in the barracks to sustain the trees or be send out of the barracks. The Commissioner gave the warning while speaking during…

  • ogunkoya

    Nigerian newspaper industry records N143bn ad revenue in 10 years

    — 15th September 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola Advertising income for Newspapers in Nigeria was reported to have hit N143.1 billion between 2006 and December 2015, revealing a wavy pattern that reached its peak in 2014 with N25 billion; and declined to 23.7 billion at the end of 2015. According to a special edition of mediafacts in the last ten…

  • Electricity1

    Electricity firms urged to borrow to improve service

    — 15th September 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe Following the low performance rating of electricity distribution firms in the country, the Acting Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Dr.  Vincent Onome Akpotaire, has advised the owners of the successor companies of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to borrow from both local and international funding sources to improve their…

  • emefiele-CBN

    MSMEs fund hits N220 billion –CBN

    — 15th September 2016

    From Chukwudera Eze, Enugu The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the weekend in Enugu disclosed that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) fund has hit N220 billion. The bank which announced this at a three-day sensitisation fair it embarked upon to create awareness, said the apex bank was also in Enugu to explain…

  • sekibo, Heritage MD

    Nigeria’s recession as opportunity for banks to do things differently

    — 15th September 2016

    By Amechi Ogbonna When a fortnight ago, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) officially declared that the Nigerian economy was in the midst of a full blown recession, it immediately sent a clear message to all Nigerians that only a collaborative effort of all stakeholders can salvage the economy. Even before NBS’s declaration however, more…

  • prof abc nwosuCC

    Why North is afraid of restructuring –ABC Nwosu

    — 15th September 2016

    By Iheanacho Nwosu,Abuja Prof ABC Nwosu served as Political Adviser to erstwhile President Olusegun Obasanjo. He was later appointed minister of Health. In this interview, he spoke on the ongoing debate over restructuring. He argued that those kicking against restructuring are doing so because they are benefitting from the current warped system. He also spoke on…

  • 1-Prince-Tony-Momohccc

    Recession: Nigeria will soon bounce back –Tony Momoh

    — 15th September 2016

    By Willy Eya Prince Tony Momoh is former Minister of information and National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). He believes that despite the challenges facing the nation, people should not lose hope. In this interview on phone, he spoke on various issues including his belief that President Muhammadu Buhari would lead…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351