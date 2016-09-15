PDP must apologise to Nigerians—APC

(By Romanus Ugwu – ABUJA )

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the fresh call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari as a silly statement that does not worth the ink it was written with, urging the opposition party to apologise to Nigerians.

In a statement signed by the National Secretary, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, the ruling party noted that instead of the factionalised PDP hiding in shame over mindless looting of the public treasury to build luxury hotels and other properties, they have the gut to cast aspersion on the current administration.

“The attention of the APC is drawn to the latest ridiculous demand by a faction of the PDP that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari return the country to the voodoo economics and reckless fiscal policies the country was subjected to during the immediate-past PDP administration,” the statement read.

“Also, PDP’s silly call for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari is not worth the ink it is written with. Hence the APC will not dissipate energy responding.

“The PDP faction by its demand to return the country to the years where looting of the public treasury was the order of the day, has taken its orchestrated plot to deflect attention from the economic mess it left behind to new insensitive and shameless heights.

“Instead of this charade by the PDP, we advise the PDP and their cronies to apologise to Nigerians and toe the path of honour by returning public funds stolen under its watch,” it noted.

Reacting further, the ruling party noted that “while the PDP attempts to fraudulently re-write history and misrepresent facts on its misrule of the country, Nigerians are traumatised on a daily basis on disclosures of the startling level of pillage of the country’s commonwealth perpetuated under its watch.”

“Instead of saving for the rainy day, past PDP administrations and their cronies literally looted the public treasury blind, using the loot to build luxury hotels and other properties, stashing loot in farmlands and hidden bank accounts.

“While the APC-led administration is open to and welcomes positive and constructive contributions on resolving the country’s economic challenges, the party assures Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration is already employing all legitimate and innovative means to restore the country’s battered economy back to health in the quickest possible time.

“The results of the fiscal and economic agenda embarked by the President Buhari administration to tackle the effects of the country’s diminishing crude oil revenues, falling value of the Naira and resuscitate the economy will be evident soon.