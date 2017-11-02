PDP mourns passing of Jide Tinubu

From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condoled with former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the death of his son, Jide.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the opposition party described the death of death of Jide Tinubu as “sad, shocking and very painful”.

The statement read: “The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, on behalf of the National Caretaker Committee, the organs of the Party and PDP family nationwide; condoles with the National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu on the demise of his son, Jide Tinubu.

“This is sad, shocking and very painful.

” We believe that the Almighty God knows the best and understands the circumstances surrounding his sudden departure from us and we pray Him (God), to give his family and the government of Lagos state the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“May the soul of Jide Tinubu rest in perfect peace. “