PDP alleges brutalisation of members, ballot snatching

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that its members were intimidated and brutalised by thugs allegedly hired by the All Progressives Congress Congress (APC) during the Ekiti state governorship election held yesterday.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Kola Ologbondiyan, said apart from the harassment of its members, there were also cases of ballot snatching allegedly by agents of the ruling.