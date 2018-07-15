– The Sun News
INTIMIDATED

PDP alleges brutalisation of members, ballot snatching

— 15th July 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that its members were intimidated and brutalised by thugs allegedly hired by the All Progressives Congress Congress (APC) during the Ekiti state governorship election held yesterday.

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, Kola Ologbondiyan, said apart from the harassment of its members, there were also cases of ballot snatching allegedly by agents of the ruling.

The opposition party said it is monitoring the entire situation in Ekiti State and would make its position on the election known in due course.

“We have noted and believe that the whole world has noted too, the harassment, intimidation and violent attacks on our members and supporters by thugs hired by the All Progressives Congress (APC), who are being aided by some compromised security men brought in by the APC to perfect the aggression against our members at the election.

“The entire world has witnessed the desperation of the APC to hijack the reins of governance in Ekiti State through terrorization, snatching of ballot boxes and ferocious assault on Ekiti people, who turned out peacefully to cast their votes.

“The PDP wants all Nigerians and the international community to note the brutal attacks and cruelty being suffered in the hands of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC just because the Ekiti people seek to freely elect a governor of their choice.

“We call on all our members and supporters to continue to be at alert and monitor all results to the very end to ensure that nobody, no matter how highly

