PDP marches against police

Twenty-four hours after Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State was allegedly brutalised by security agents, angry members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, marched against the police nationwide.

The action followed a directive by the national leadership of the party to state chapters to embark on solidarity protests in support of members of the party and Governor Fayose who were manhandled and teargassed.

National Chairman of the party, Mr. Uche Second, who led a protest march to the National Assembly said the Ekiti “attack” posed a grave danger to the 2019 general elections.

He described the incident as a civilian coup, warning that if Ekiti gubernatorial election was rigged, elections would not hold in 2019.

Secondus and other members of the national and state working committees were received by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremandu, who is also a PDP member. The protest grounded the National Assembly for over 45 minutes.

Secondus said: “Just yesterday (Wednesday), there was a civilian coup. The Ekiti Government House was seized and the governor was brutalised, detained and harmed.

“Ekiti has been militarised and policed. Over 30,000 policemen are in Ekiti. The citizens of Ekiti are afraid. They are traumatised. They are harassed.

“We call on international community to see and watch what is happening in Ekiti. If this is the type of democracy and election the APC and INEC tend to conduct, that means the 2019 election is under threat…

“Your Excellency (Ekweremandu), we have come so you can intervene. As part of your oversight function as the National Assembly, you have a right. The mandate is with you by the constitution to query and examine and carry out your oversight function of the Executive.

“The security agencies cannot be above the law. The Executive cannot be above the law. We are aware that INEC has printed result sheet to do replacement by some security agencies. They did it in Edo. They are now ready to do same in Ekiti. Is that the type of democracy they want to give Nigerians? PDP is a peaceful party. We believe in the rule of law. We believe that this a way to show the international community and Nigerians that we believe in the rule of law.”