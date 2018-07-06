The Sun News
Home / Cover / Elections / Ekiti Guber: PDP locks down Ekiti in mega rally for Eleka

Ekiti Guber: PDP locks down Ekiti in mega rally for Eleka

— 6th July 2018
  • Fayose, Secondus knock FG for closing Akure airport

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its supporters, yesterday locked down Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, as the party held its mega rally ahead of the July 14 governorship election.

At the rally were Governor Ayodele Fayose and all members of the party’s National Working Committee and Board of Trustees, led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus. Others at the rally include serving state governors, former state governors, Presidential aspirants on PDP platform including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Sule Lamido, Attahiru Bafarawa, Ahmed Makarfi, Governor Ibrahim Dambkwambo, as well as leaders of student’s unions in Ekiti, members of Okada unionand transporters and a huge crowd of Ekiti people, who thronged the venue to in support of the PDP candidate, Professor Kolapo Eleka.

As early as 10:00 am, the crowd around the 1.5 kilometer flyover had caused gridlock on all routes leading to the flyover from all part of the state capital.

In his address, Fayose berated the Federal Government for allegedly shutting down Akure Airport, describing the act as shameful and a political witch hunt. He cautioned the people against voting for the all Progressives congress (APC), as such would only bring misery.

He said, “Our leaders have spoken, I want to say to you, if you vote for the APC, God forbid, you are voting for Boko Haram and herdsmen attacks. In the PDP we believe in human beings and not cows.”

He accused the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) of plotting to rig the election in favour of the APC. “INEC we know your plans, you want to rig for the APC, we will follow you bumper to bumper, we know your agenda, that you want to preload smart cards for the APC, Ekiti is a no go area. We don’t allow violence in Ekiti. I have been governor for four years there has been no violence or political killings. Whether you go for violence or not, come July 14, Olusola will be governor-elect.

The PDP national chairman in his address thanked the people for their peace-loving nature, saying, “By the glory of God, Ekiti people are very peaceful and we can see the clear demonstration of love for Fayose and in coming governor, Olusola, you won’t vote for herdsmen’s attacks and killings.

“We believe Ekiti state is full of people with highest level of man power and Professors. Our youths are very strong, innovative and resourceful and not lazy. There are future leaders

of tomorrow among you; there would be governors, ministers and Presidents among others.”

He added, “APC is

broken, I am here with National Working Committee of the PDP to appreciate you for standing for PDP,
as you can see Fayose has worked for Ekiti and the evidence are all over, in
the infrastructure development, education and economic advancement.”

“All PDP states are witnessing great developments, this is not so in APC states. PDP is winning and moving forward to rescue our country from economic, and security collapse and all inhuman treatment meted out by the APC. You can see killings in all states, Zamfara, Plateau, and other states.

“APC leaders are not God, we refuse to be intimidated by them. It is their style to put fear in people, but we refuse to fear. If you vote for Fayemi, he will take your land to herdsmen. We are experiencing

civil war because of killings. Buhari and APC are behind it. PDP will rescue this nation from them. APC is shattered, ask Fayemi, on which of the APC factions’ platform is he contesting. We have the best candidate for Ekiti.

On his part, the PDP candidate assured that he will retain the good legacies put in place by Fayose. “By the grace of Almighty God, we assure our leaders and Ekiti that we will sustain the good legacies of Fayose, we will improve on it and sustain the legacies. I assure you of adequate security, healthcare, excellent infrastructure, civil service, education enterprises, and exemplary leadership. Ours is a divine agenda. It is a divine mission with divine agenda it cannot be conquered the APC. Congratulations Ekiti, your governor elect is talking”, he said.

  2. sirOscie. 6th July 2018 at 8:19 am
    PDP!!! Power to the people.
    The good people of Ekiti , its time to take your destinies into your hands by Saying NO to the Anti-People party, called Apc .
    Prof Olusola is the man for Ekiti State and Atiku Abubakar. The Man for Nigerians and Nigerians.
    #Ekiti2018
    #Atiku2019

