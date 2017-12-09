PDP lights up Eagle Square as dignitaries arrive

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

It’s heavy security deployment around Eagle Square, central Abija since early hours of Saturday preparatory to the commencement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national elective congress

All the roads leading into the Eagle Square are cordoned off by a combined team of policemen, men of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps, as well as officials of the Federal Road Safety ( FRSC); thereby restricting vehicular and human movement around the area.

Also, ery early into the function, leaders of the party that was in power for 16 years have started arriving.

Among them are for Vice President Atiku Abubakar who returned to the party two weeks ago after being away for four years. Atiku arrived at 10.45am

Also, the immediate past vice president, Namadi Sambo has equally arrived. Sambo arrived the convention venue at about 10.55 am.

The chairman of the PDP National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Walid Jibrin has also hit the venue.

The PDP governors are still being awaited.