The Sun News
Latest
10th July 2018 - PDP-led coalition not a merger – APP
10th July 2018 - JUST IN: Kidnapped Catholic Priest rescued
10th July 2018 - UK PM May holds ‘productive cabinet meeting’ following govt. reshuffle
10th July 2018 - Foundation calls for revival of Paternity Bill
10th July 2018 - S’ Leone launches corruption inquiry into ex-president Koroma’s govt
10th July 2018 - FCT Minister reinstates Mohammed as ES Pry Healthcare Board
10th July 2018 - Ekiti Guber: Fayemi tells governor to stop blackmailing APC, DSS
10th July 2018 - IMF to press lawsuit against Facebook over privacy breaches
10th July 2018 - France vs Belgium: Three key battles for World Cup semi-final clash
10th July 2018 - Your rigging template won’t work, Fayose tells Oshiomhole
Home / National / Politics / PDP-led coalition not a merger – APP
MERGER

PDP-led coalition not a merger – APP

— 10th July 2018

NAN

National Chairman, Action Peoples Party (APP), Mr. Ikenga Ugo-Chinyeri, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led coalition, which emerged on Monday,  was not a merger but platform to re-unify Nigerians.

Ugo-Chinyeri said, in Abuja, that the Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) was a timely action taken by 39 political parties in the interest of Nigerians.

He said that the alliance was not just to capture power, but to unify Nigerians as well as redeem the country from shambles.

“This is not a merger. It is a coalition of 39 political parties, including the leading opposition party, PDP, which share the same goal.

“It is not about capturing power, it is about the urgency to serve and save our motherland which is dancing at the edge of total economic and political eclipse,” he said.

Ugo-Chinyeri admitted that it was not an easy task getting together at this period, but stated that it was voluntary among the 39 political parties that were already set to put their energy and resources together.

He said that the parties’ decision to act now by forming the coalition was timely, adding that it would save the country from collapse.

He added that the parties were willing to sacrifice everything, especially the presidential slot in the 2019 general elections.

“The 39 political parties, including PDP, will bring forth a grand single presidential candidate.

“We will all queue to vote in that candidate and vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ” the APP chairman said.

He explained that a significance of the alliance was the agreement and signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by all the parties to form a government of national unity to represent and unify Nigerians.

According to him, the coalition is needed to take Nigeria to its promised land and it will redeem and retrieve both the country and the people from the incompetency of APC and its leadership.

Ugo-Chinyeri said that the coalition was different from that of 2015, adding that the terms were clearly spelt out “and over time more details about its manifesto and other vital information will be disclosed’’.

He stressed that the coalition was driven by national interest and expressed hope that individual or party interest would not in the future set in to de-stabilise it.

He said that the coalition would secure 25 per cent appointment for youths from 18 years to 35 years, adding that it would also focus on respect for human right, security of the country and restructuring.

Ugo-Chinyeri urged Nigerians to get registered and collect Permanent Voter Card (PVC) in order to vote in the 2019 elections.

“Nigerians should observe the willingness behind this coalition.

“They should see the sacrifices the opposition has made and now is the time for them to go and collect their PVCs and join the coalition to root out incompetency,” he said.

He added that more news would be heard from the coalition even as more political parties were already indicating interest to join.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MERGER

PDP-led coalition not a merger – APP

— 10th July 2018

NAN National Chairman, Action Peoples Party (APP), Mr. Ikenga Ugo-Chinyeri, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led coalition, which emerged on Monday,  was not a merger but platform to re-unify Nigerians. Ugo-Chinyeri said, in Abuja, that the Coalition for United Political Parties (CUPP) was a timely action taken by 39 political parties in the interest of…

  • CATHOLIC

    JUST IN: Kidnapped Catholic Priest rescued

    — 10th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Catholic Reverend Father that was reportedly kidnapped recently in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State has been rescued. The Daily Sun reliably gathered that the priest was rescued, on Monday night, by operatives of Enugu State Police Command, although there was no information whether ransom was paid before he was…

  • FOUNDATION

    Foundation calls for revival of Paternity Bill

    — 10th July 2018

    Bianca Iboma The Goodfathers Foundation has called on the National Assembly to revived the Paternity Bill. The Bill, if signed into law, would make provisions for optional paternity leave to all married male employees in private and public sector failed to scale through the second reading in the House of Representatives. The Bill which is…

  • MINISTER

    FCT Minister reinstates Mohammed as ES Pry Healthcare Board

    — 10th July 2018

    NAN The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Alhaji Muhaammad Bello, has reinstated Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed as Executive Secretary of Primary Health Care Development Board. In a letter dated June 22, Bello ordered that the sacked executive secretary should resume office and complete his second tenure, which would end on Sept. 26, 2018. Mohammed was…

  • FAYEMI - FAYOSE - BREACH OF PEACE

    Fayemi’s campaign warns Fayose over alleged planned breach of peace

    — 10th July 2018

    Chukwudi Nweje The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has warned Governor Ayodele Fayose against plan to cause trouble during and after the Tuesday mega rally for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Kayode Fayemi. The warning came on the heels of disruption of the stakeholders meeting by members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share