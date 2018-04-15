The Sun News
PDP knocks presidency for allegedly insulting Nigerians
PDP

PDP knocks presidency for allegedly insulting Nigerians

— 15th April 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday berated the Presidency for allegedly insulting Nigerians, who criticised the failure of the Federal Government in the handling of insurgency and governance in the country.

  The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was shocking that rather than being repentant and responsive to the views of Nigerians, the Presidency has resorted to insulting the citizens.

  It said Nigerians hold President Muhammadu Buhari directly responsible for the handling of the nation’s security challenges, especially as he promised during his 2015 presidential campaign to end insurgency in the country.

  The PDP wondered why the government would always admonish Nigerians to live in peace with their neigbhours if it knows that the country has been invaded by outside forces.

  “If in the course of investigations, it (Buhari Presidency) discovered that the insurgents were from outside Nigeria, why is the government reportedly paying ransoms to them and even considering amnesty options? Is it part of governance to pay ransom to invaders? These are the questions that Nigerians expect the Buhari Presidency to answer.

  “It is therefore a misplaced reaction for any member of the Buhari Presidency to recourse to personal insults, diatribes and invectives against Nigerians, low or high, who had expressed his view or demanded some explanations in the government’s handling of the insurgency challenge.

“The simplest expectation of Nigerians is for the Buhari Presidency to be alive to its responsibility by strategically responding to the pains, suffering and lethal starvation it has caused the entire citizenry in the last three years,” the opposition party said.

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday berated the Presidency for allegedly insulting Nigerians, who criticised the failure of the Federal Government in the handling of insurgency and governance in the country.   The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was shocking that rather than being…

