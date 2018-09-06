PDP inaugurates 19-member caretaker c’ittee for Anambra

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

In a move aimed towards resolving outstanding issues and re-positioning the party for the 2019 elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a new caretaker Executive Committee to pilot the affairs of the party in Anambra State.

The 19-member caretaker Committee with Chief Ndubisi Nwobu as Chairman was inaugurated, on Tuesday, in Enugu, by PDP National Vice-Chairman South East, Chief Austin Umahi.

Addressing the new committee, Chief Umahi urged the members to open up the political space for all members of the party by increasing sensitization and mobilization; especially through greater involvement of women and youths in the affairs of the party.

Umahi told the state party Executives that action has started with no time to waste while they have all the rights to deal with every issue that has to do with the party in the state henceforth.

“We are not afraid to apologize to Nigerians where we have done wrong, we have realized our mistakes. That is why we have accepted to rebrand the party and reposition ourselves in other to regain power in 2019″.

Chief Umahi pleaded with the party’s teeming supporters in Nigeria, especially in Anambra State, “not to lose hope, but rather to pray and work for PDP to regain power and return it to the people, because power belongs to the people”.

In his acceptance speech, chairman of the caretaker committee, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, said members of the committee were mindful of the crisis which had bedeviled the party in the state, and are poised to reconcile all interests and persons, in other to move the party forward.

READ ALSO: Flood renders 2,000 homeless in Edo

Speaking on behalf of other members of the Committee, a former state secretary of the ruling APGA, John Okoli-Akirika, maintained that with the maturity being displayed by the current leadership of the party led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, the party woild sweep the polls in the 2019 general elections.

A party stalwart and former member of the State legislature, Mr. Valentine Ayika expressed satisfaction over the inauguration of the new party executive after a protracted leadership crisis, stating that “PDP has decided to forge a common front, to go into the 2019 elections as one united family”

Ayika, therefore, urged the new party executives to reach out to all stakeholders, and appealed “to every member to forgive and forget, all wrong doings in other to allow the party to move forward”.