Home / Cover / National / PDP has nothing good to offer South West- APC leader

PDP has nothing good to offer South West- APC leader

— 12th December 2017

From: Moshood Adebayo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Ife Oyedele, has said that the  People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has nothing good to offer the people of South West region of the country.

Oyedele spoke against the backdrop of the outcome of the National Convention of the PDP, held on Saturday, in Abuja.

He described it as ‘a sham and fraud designed to hurt the interest of the South West geopolitical zone of the country.’

Oyedele, who was the Ondo State Coordinator of the Buhari Campaign during the 2015 elections said frontline Yoruba aspirants for the position of the party’s national chairman were deliberately schemed out of the race in order to advance the interest of a particular zone.

‘’This should be a wakeup call for our people(Yoruba) in PDP to move to the winning party, APC, where fairness, equity and democratic principles are being followed to the letter.

He claimed that during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the Yoruba were grossly marginalised.

‘’ The same political miscalculation  that cost the PDP 2015 election is playing out now in the party , an evidence that the party lacks the discipline and wherewithal  to take over power in 2019.’’

