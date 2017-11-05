PDP: Grace Bent, Zainab Maina laud Makarfi over Adamawa LG congress

The Sun News
Former senator representing Adamawa south, Grace Jackson Bent and the former minister of women affairs, Haj Zainab Maina, have commended the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, over the successful conduct of ward, local government and state congresses in Adamawa State.

The stakeholders said that the success of  the congress has restored confidence in the party members and brought hope to the people of the state who are ready to ‘change the change’.

The duo made the remark, on Sunday, in response to the concluded state congress and election of party leaders by the party in the state.

Sen. Grace Bent said PDP is the only viable party in the country with the agenda and vision for the Nigerian people and it is the best option for Nigerians come 2019 and Nigerians cannot wait to send APC packing.

Her words, “God allowed the PDP to fail so that everyone will see the nakedness and emptiness of APC who have spent the last sixteen years of PDP in office standing on the sidelines and lunching scathing accusing on our party of causing problems for the country.

“With all these years of accusations and criticism, it is a surprise that they came to office with no plans, no blueprint and plunged the country into an era of hunger, unemployment, poverty and economic recession.

“Now that the people have seen them for who they are, Nigerians are anxious to push their failed government out of office.”

The senator praised the team spirit in the party and the large crowd of followers at the state convention ground.

She stressed that Nigerians have known the difference and are ready to push the party out of office.

Bent said, “The leadership crisis in the party has been finally put to rest as new leadership have emerged for the party. The new leaders are men and women of proven integrity, people who have laboured and served the party.

“Makarfi deserves commendation and PDP in Adamawa has what it takes to clinch all political seats in the state in 2019.”

Another PDP leader and former minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Zainab Maina, speaking on the state of the party, called on women in Nigeria to join politics en masse, so as to ensure adequate representation of the woman folk.
Zainab strongly stressed that female technocrats, intellectuals and professionals, must join the ranks of women in the political environment and stake their claims for leadership positions in the country.

Zainab described the state congress as a victory for democracy in Nigeria and a sign that PDP is back to it’s best.

The former minister lamented the poor leadership of the APC led government which she said is not sensitive to the condition of the poor in the country as it has impoverished Nigerians making basic necessities like food, jobs, roads, impossible to have for most Nigerians.

She called on all Nigerians to rally behind the party to ensure Nigeria returns to the path of glory.

Zainab said, “During PDP’s sixteen years in office, the party has improved infrastructure all over the country, improved power, place food on the tables of most Nigerians and these records are there for everyone to see, so in 2019, Nigerians will definitely turn to PDP.”

