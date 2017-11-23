PDP gone forever, says Lai Moh’d

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Minister of information, tourism and culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammad, has said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has gone forever and will never come back to rule Nigeria.

Lai Muhammad said this, on Thursday, in an interview with newsmen ‎during his two-day visit to Jigawa State where he is attending the 9th meeting of the National council on Tourism, Culture and National Orientation.

According to him, “With tremendous achievements recorded in two years by this administration of APC under President Muhammad Buhari no reasonable Nigerian will give his vote to PDP again”, he declared.

The minister explained that President Buhari has delivered his major promises ‎to Nigerians, adding that the difference between APC and PDP administration is very clear.

He maintained that, Buhari’s administration succeeded in ensuring the security of lives and properties of Nigerians while the PDP was the other way round.

“It is very clear to everybody that the Boko Haram terrorism is now‎ reduced to its lowest level compared with last three years even as some of the young Chibok girls whom were abducted by the Boko Haram were saved and re united with their families,” he said.

He said, with regards to unemployment the present administration had engaged over 200,000 youths through N-power programme adding that, more are soon to be engaged in the programme.

Lai Muhammad further explained that, the APC administration also succeeded in improving the power generation from 2000 megawatt to over seven thousand megawatts within two years.