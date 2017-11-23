The Sun News
PDP gone forever, says Lai Moh'd

PDP gone forever, says Lai Moh’d

— 23rd November 2017

From: Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Minister of information, tourism and culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammad, has said that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has gone forever and will never come back to rule Nigeria.

Lai Muhammad said this, on Thursday, in an interview with newsmen ‎during his two-day visit to Jigawa State where he is attending the 9th meeting of the National council on Tourism, Culture and National Orientation.

According to him, “With tremendous achievements recorded in two years by this administration of APC under President Muhammad Buhari no reasonable Nigerian will give his vote to PDP again”, he declared.

The minister explained that President Buhari has delivered his major promises ‎to Nigerians, adding that the difference between APC and PDP administration is very clear.

He maintained that, Buhari’s administration succeeded in ensuring the security of lives and properties of Nigerians while the PDP was the other way round.

“It is very clear to everybody that the Boko Haram terrorism is now‎ reduced to its lowest level compared with last three years even as some of the young Chibok girls whom were abducted by the Boko Haram were saved and re united with their families,” he said.

He said, with regards to unemployment the present administration had engaged over 200,000 youths through N-power programme adding that, more are soon to be engaged in the programme.

Lai Muhammad further explained that, the APC administration also succeeded in improving the power generation from 2000 megawatt to over seven thousand megawatts within two years.

1 Comment

  1. eb 23rd November 2017 at 3:38 pm
    Reply

    It is very shameful and unthinkable for a minister to say that this government archive anything in the area of security. I wonder whether Liar Mohammed is living in this country for the past few month where Boko haram are kiiling people like chicken even the one that just happended few days ago, heardsmen killing everyday, corruption to the highest pick. It is a big shame to the Minister of Information to come out and disgrace himself and this government in the market square for saying that. Even if I will not vote for PDP, I and my family will never never vote for APC. Tell Liar Mammud why APC did not win in Anambra State if trully this government perform well in the last 2 years of your corrupt and intimidated rule couple with hardship and enormous sucide everyday because of poor leadership with group of people with corrupt mindset.. Shame to liar Minister of ALL PERSONIFIED CORRUPT PARTY..God bless my dear country Nigeria. Instead of Liar Mammud to face his office assignment, is busy talking rubbish with dust bin mouth about another party. A BIG POT CALLING A KETTLE BLACK. let Liar Mammud show Nigerian one tangible project this government in each of the state of our great nation for this past two years. He should bury his face in a pit toilet inside his great grand mother’s compound. Stupid man.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

