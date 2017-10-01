The Sun News
PDP full of corrupt people, says party stalwart

FROM: PAUL ORUDE , BAUCHI

A former National Organising Secretary of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Umaru Dahiru, has described the party as full of corrupt people and warning that  he might be forced to leave if there was no change of attitude by the leadership..

Dahiru , an elder statesman and PDP stalwart, stated this in an interview with journalists, in Bauchi, while maintaining that he still remained a member of the party.

He also denied the reports in the media (not Daily Sun) that he had defected to the Green Party of Nigeria.

His words,” I am among the few people left in PDP. Since  I register with the PDP, I have been with the PDP, until today and have the PDP membership card.”

Dahiru,  however, said he might be forced to leave the PDP if leadership of the party refused to flush out corrupt members in the party.

He continued,: “I am going to leave the PDP if the irregularities are not address because some of the members of PDP introduced corruption in Nigeria and there are still members of PDP and  individual in the PDP who are agents and advocate of religious crisis.

“We want peace so if these people will still be in the PDP, I am not going to be in the PDP, I am going to announce my departure publicly and I will announce where I will register.

“I did not leave PDP but I have good discussion with Green Party. We have urge supporters to register with Green Party which means we have seen something good in the party but I will declare my exit from the PDP before I can go and register with another party,”

It could recalled that a former commissioner for Information, Alhaji Salisu Ahmed Barau under Yuguda’s administration had alleged that Alhaji Umaru Dahiru had defected to Green Party of Nigeria.

