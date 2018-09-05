– The Sun News
5th September 2018 - PDP expands Kano State Caretaker Committee
5th September 2018 - Mother from hell: Kills, buries 7-month-old daughter
5th September 2018 - New book says White House under Trump in perpetual ‘nervous breakdown’
5th September 2018 - Ceasefire agreement reached in Libya, says UN mission
5th September 2018 - Ogun assembly rejects defection letters of two lawmakers
5th September 2018 - I will bring federal presence to Ekiti – Olanipekun, House of Reps aspirant
5th September 2018 - HiFL: Teams battle for final four slots
5th September 2018 - AITEO Cup Rookie Round holds on Wednesday
5th September 2018 - Mourinho accepts one-year jail sentence
5th September 2018 - Aginighan: We have lost a rare gem says Cairo
PDP

PDP expands Kano State Caretaker Committee

— 5th September 2018

NAN

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has resolved to expand the Kano State Caretaker commit to accommodate all interests in line with its adherence to the principles of all-inclusiveness.

The party in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan on Tuesday in Abuja said it was also open to opinions and suggestions from stakeholders.

This according to Ologbondiyan was to allow ensure reconciliation and accommodation for all interests within its fold in the state, so as to ensure good governance to the people of the state.

Ologbondiyan said no stone would be left unturned in the overall quest to bring good governance to Kano state, while putting in place machinery to hedge the infiltration of fifth columnists into the party’s fold in the state.

“The party leadership further assures of its preparedness to engage with all stakeholders in Kano provided all matters in court against the party are withdrawn, as all members work together to build a united PDP that can confront and send out APC governance in Kano state and Nigeria at large.

“Furthermore, the NWC urges all stakeholders to always emulate our members in Benue state in the way and manner they united to resolve all issues concerning party structures of their state.”

