PDP demands full disclosure of Buhari's London trip
Ekiti 2018: Suspended lawmaker arrested, flown to Abuja
Kalu establishes N100m endowment chair in UI
Terrorism, money laundering: FG to profile NGOs
Lawyers tackle police over parade of suspects
Excitement, fun at Phidel Schools' inter-house sports competition
A parliament without accountability
Absence of leadership with ideology in Nigeria
Increasing economic inequality
Home / Politics / PDP demands full disclosure of Buhari’s London trip

PDP demands full disclosure of Buhari’s London trip

— 5th April 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has tasked the Presidency to make public, all issues relating to the planned   private visit of President Muhammadu Buhari’s to London, the United Kingdom.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, the PDP  accused the presidency of always shrouding issues around president Buhari in secrecy.

Consequently, the opposition party demanded full disclosure of the purpose of Buhari’s trip, his direct destination, the duration of the trip,  as well as the cost and source of the funding.

Buhari is billed to commence his annual leave on Monday, April 9.

The opposition party added that it has nothing against the president embarking on any trip, but that the citizens deserve to know the purpose of the visit and how much it would cost the country.

According to the PDP, president Buhari is not a private citizen and, as such, cannot embark on private trips, wrapped in secrecy, especially as the nation is responsible for his upkeep.

“We know that Mr. President is billed to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled to take place between April 16 and 20, but, Nigerians are wondering why he is taking off to an undisclosed destination in London, two clear weeks ahead.

“We ask; is president Buhari and his handlers hiding anything from Nigerians so much so that they cannot disclose the reason and duration of the so-called private visit?  Nigerians are invited to note that this secret visit has a departure date but silent on the purpose, date and place of arrival.

“Today, our economy is hemorrhaging and the citizens are languishing because of the continued lack of accountability and total incompetence of the Buhari-led administration.

“The PDP insists that public officers, at all levels, particularly the occupier of the office of the president, must be accountable, transparent and answerable in all their dealings, at all times, especially under an administration that claims zero tolerance for corruption,” the party said.

