BORNO - POLICE PROTEST - Kola Ologbondiyan - PDP

PDP decries Borno police protest

— 3rd July 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said the street protest by police officers in Borno State, yesterday, over unpaid allowances is indication the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is not committed to security in the country.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, said Nigerians can now see that the government thrives on deceit and propaganda.

The party said it is unfortunate that despite the huge resources at its disposal, the APC administration has only been paying lip service to security issues and giving false assurances to the people.

The opposition party while urging the aggrieved policemen to exercise restrain, charged the police authorities to ensure that the policemen are paid their allowances immediately.

“Is it not disconcerting that policemen, who daily risk their lives at the fronts, are denied their allowances for months; left unaccommodated, without basic needs and kept forlorn in the face of battle, while their commander-in-chief and top officers enjoy the comfort of their huge offices in Abuja, from where they grandstand about their non-existent commitment to security?

“Nigerians can now see that this administration is overtly deceitful, thrives on propaganda, lies, false claims and is never committed to the good of the people even as it blames everyone else for its failures.

“The PDP strongly believes that the situation is more than has met the eyes.

“We, therefore, demand urgent investigation to get to the root of this pathetic situation and stress that findings of such investigations must be made public,” the PDP stated

