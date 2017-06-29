The Sun News
PDP dead, buried in Oyo -APC

— 29th June 2017

From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State, has described as ‘dead on arrival and an exercise in futility’ the alleged efforts of some politicians in the state to resuscitate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Director of Publicity and Strategy of APC in the state, Mr. Olawale Sadare, maintained that APC had given PDP a ‘befitting burial’ during the 2015 general election.

The PDP had accused Governor Abiola Ajimobi of mismanaging donors’ funds and relief materials received by the state after the August 26, 2011 flood disaster which ravaged some parts of Ibadan, the state capital.

Sadare, in a statement, stated that the allegations were false, lacked substance and could only come from shameless people who still struggled to be forgiven by Nigerians on account of bad governance, impunity and corruption which they perpetrated for many years in government.

The statement read in parts: “We challenge those making such insinuations to name the donors as well as what were donated to the victims through the state government. As a matter of fact, huge resources of the state was deployed to the provision of relief materials, reconstruction of damaged facilities and dredging of streams and rivers across the state to prevent future recurrence. More so, the responsible manner in which the disaster was handled attracted global applause.

“Meanwhile, the remnants of the PDP in the state goofed if they believed that leveling unsubstantiated against a performing government of Senator Abiola Ajimobi was the best way to come back to reckoning. They should be reminded that he who comes to equity must come with clean hands.

“A set of people that are synonymous with diversion and misappropriation of public funds would always think that everyone in power acts same. With the unending stories of sleaze and maladministration left behind by the PDP, no sane person can take them serious again even when they spend parts of their loots to publicise fake information.

“For the sake of record, the devastating flooding of August 26, 2011 would not have left such tales of anguish and regret on the state capital if the successive PDP administrations had done the needful with the resources at their disposal.

“As it came barely three months after the inauguration of the present administration, Governor Ajimobi took the bull by the horns and ensured that short and long term measures were put in place to forestall recurrence after attending to the welfare and needs of the victims across various communities affected.

“With a wild, spurious and laughable allegation like this coming from the PDP to test waters with a view to ascertaining whether they had been forgiven by Nigerians, we make bold to inform them that they have failed yet again. Not until every PDP member who participated in looting the treasury is made to return all in their possession, Nigeria would not forgive them.

“Moreover, since the current economic crisis which is responsible for the plight of workers and pensioners is as a result of unprecedented looting of public treasury and mismanagement of the economy by the PDP, we urge them to bring out all the stolen monies and then seek forgiveness.”

