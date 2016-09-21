The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
21st September 2016 - Abia North ruling: NJC must wade in
21st September 2016 - Return stolen loots, Buhari tells UK, US
21st September 2016 - Recession: We’ll take emergency actions at right time –Saraki
21st September 2016 - Reps sit for 14 minutes over lawmaker’s death
21st September 2016 - PDP crisis: Sheriff, Makarfi raise joint reconciliation panel
21st September 2016 - Tight security as Oyo Assembly okays 35 new LCDAs
21st September 2016 - Herdsmen attack another Enugu community 
21st September 2016 - Recession: Obiano abolishes taxes in Anambra
21st September 2016 - How Turai Yar’ Adua lost N91m to domestic staff –Police
21st September 2016 - Kogi: Wada, Faleke lose bid to unseat Bello at Supreme Court
Home / Cover / National / PDP crisis: Sheriff, Makarfi raise joint reconciliation panel
Sheriff

PDP crisis: Sheriff, Makarfi raise joint reconciliation panel

— 21st September 2016

Ex-Borno gov may reject co-chairman status

By Taiwo Amodu and Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja

An end to the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on the horizon as representatives  of the two factions announced ceasefire of hostilities yesterday night.
The representatives said National Caretaker Committee of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and former national chairman,  Senator Ali Modu Sheriff met in Abuja on Monday to explore ways of ending the  crisis in the party.
Both men have been at loggerheads over who is the authentic leader of the main opposition party.   The two party leaders said the meeting was without prejudice to all outstanding court cases on the leadership tussle.  Deputy National Chairman of Sheriff’s faction of the PDP, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh disclosed this yesterday at a joint press conference with the Secretary of the caretaker committee,  Senator Ben Ndi Obi.
A statement jointly signed by Makarfi and Sheriff,  which was read by Ojougboh indicated that the two PDP leaders have agreed to set up a joint committee to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party across the country, consult widely with all the organs of the party and pursue the vision of the founding fathers of the party.
“At a meeting held this (Tuesday) morning, between Sheriff and  Makarfi, a holistic review of the state of affairs of the PDP was deliberated upon.  The meeting was held in a most convivial atmosphere of brotherhood and understanding in the best interest of our great country, Nigeria and the sustenance of our multi-party democracy.
“In reviewing the crisis that engulfed our party…it became obvious to us, as principal actors, that it is time to heal the wound and bring about a united, focused and constructive opposition party that can bring sanity to our democratic process, bring relief to teeming supporters of our great party and to the benefit of our country.”
The PDP leaders called on party members across the country to remain calm and refrain from actions and utterances could bring about division in the party.   Obi noted that with the outcome of the meeting between caretaker committee chairman and the former national chairman, the PDP is now one.
The PDP broke into two factions on May 21, after the National Convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State sacked the National Working Committee (NWC)  headed by Sheriff.   The crisis which followed led to the seal-up of the party national secretariat by the police.  The secretariat has remained shut since June.  On Sunday,  Ojougboh told Daily Sun that his group will seek political solution to the leadership crisis and expressed hopes that issue could be resolved this week.
Regardless, it was gathered that the new peace deal being pushed by the reconciliation team, set in  motion by the party’s governors, may collapse as a result of what a party source described as Sheriff’s refusal to accept a co-chairman status.
According to the party source, in a move to placate him, Sheriff was offered the position of co-chairman which he has since rejected. In the initial peace terms presented to stakeholders by Sheriff, ahead of the aborted August 15 convention in Port Harcourt, he had insisted on the dissolution of the Makarfi committee, movement of the convention venue from Port Harcourt to Abuja and an arrangement that would ensure that he had a sizeable number of his loyalists as members of the convention committee.
Daily Sun further gathered that his demands were dismissed as unreasonable even before the pronouncements of Justice Obong Abang which restrained the Makarfi faction from proceeding with the conduct of the aborted convention.
A member of the Sheriff faction, who was privy to the trouble-shooting efforts of well-meaning stakeholders of the party said “offer of co-chairman was rejected by the former Borno governor on the grounds that it was not recognised by the party constitution. We are talking at various levels and we shall soon find a solution. The only thorny issue is that  rather than accede to our demand for dissolution of Makarfi committee, they are saying Sheriff should come and be co-chairman. He has rejected that because according to him the PDP constitution doesn’t recognise co-chairman. But we are still talking.”
Meanwhile, a member of the party Board of Trustees, Chief Ebenezer Babatope has pointed fingers of scorn at the PDP governors over its leadership tussle.  He accused certain governors of the party of dismissing wise counsel of the Board of Trustees not to impose Sheriff as national chairman as he claimed that the former Borno state governor was a stranger in PDP. Modu Sheriff was brought into our party by some governors. They brought him with the belief that he would come and perform magic   I was in Abuja when his name was mentioned. We were in a Board of Trustees meeting when the governors of Ekiti and Rivers states brought him. I told them that Sheriff is a stranger to our party!”

“But, I must confess to you; those who brought Sheriff are regretting it now and they are going to regret it till their dying days.”

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's jab and poke at teams!

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

Revealed: How Nigerians are making money in this economic rcesson

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

njc

Abia North ruling: NJC must wade in

— 21st September 2016

This intervention has become necessary in view of recent flagrant abuse of court processes and untoward attitude of some of our judicial officers, especially in election tribunal matters. We believe that our democracy will be doomed if such judicial anomalies and abuse in the temple of justice are swept under the carpet. It is our…

  • PRESIDENT-BUHARI-1024x683-2-1024x683-1-1024x683

    Return stolen loots, Buhari tells UK, US

    — 21st September 2016

    How we are spending recovered cash, says President By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi President Muhammad Buhari has opened up on the status of funds looted by public officers, but recovered by his administration. He spoke in New York, United States in a speech he delivered at the United Nations. This is even as he urged the United…

  • Bukola-Saraki-1-1

    Recession: We’ll take emergency actions at right time –Saraki

    — 21st September 2016

    Senate President backs sale of state assets From Fred Itua, Abuja Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to look elsewhere for the immediate solutions to current economic hardship. As a way out, he said Buhari should look into the disposal of state assets. The Senate President, who spoke when he chaired the…

  • house-of-representative

    Reps sit for 14 minutes over lawmaker’s death

    — 21st September 2016

    Spokesman, Jibrin trade words From Ndubuisi Orji and Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Embattled former Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibrin, yesterday, engaged in war of words with some members of the House of Representatives over the raging budget padding scandal. Interestingly, yesterday’s predicted drama at the Green Chamber over the budget scam failed…

  • Sheriff

    PDP crisis: Sheriff, Makarfi raise joint reconciliation panel

    — 21st September 2016

    Ex-Borno gov may reject co-chairman status By Taiwo Amodu and Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja An end to the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on the horizon as representatives  of the two factions announced ceasefire of hostilities yesterday night. The representatives said National Caretaker Committee of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and former national…

  • oyha

    Tight security as Oyo Assembly okays 35 new LCDAs

    — 21st September 2016

    … To conduct council polls this year From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State House of Assembly, yuesterday, passed into law, the Local Government (Further) Amendment Bill 2016, amidst tight security. Daily Sun gathered that lawmakers had envisaged that some people that were aggrieved on the new Local Council Development Authority (LCDAs) that would be created…

  • Fulani-herdsmen

    Herdsmen attack another Enugu community 

    — 21st September 2016

    One person feared dead From Petrus Obi, Enugu Fulani herdsmen, yesterday, made good their threat when they attacked Aku community in the Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State. They kidnapped two villagers while another is feared to have been killed. Reports from the community revealed that the herdsmen attacked some farmers in their farm,…

  • Willie-Obiano

    Recession: Obiano abolishes taxes in Anambra

    — 21st September 2016

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State yesterday abolished some levies and taxes in the state as a way of cushioning effects of the current economic recession in the country. Some of the levies suspended include hawkers permit, wheelbarrow tax, sale of consolidated emblems and unapproved levies  in primary and secondary schools….

  • turai

    How Turai Yar’ Adua lost N91m to domestic staff –Police

    — 21st September 2016

    From Agaju Madugba, Katsina Police in Kaduna State have arrested a domestic servant to the family of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua for allegedly stealing cash and property worth about N91 million belonging to former First Lady, Turai Yar’Adua. “The suspect, Yusuf Sarkingida, is still in our custody,” the Commissioner of Police, Usman Aliyu…

  • APC-passes-vote-of-no-confidence-on-Kogi-Governor-Yahaya-Bello-1

    Kogi: Wada, Faleke lose bid to unseat Bello at Supreme Court

    — 21st September 2016

    From Godwin Tsa, Kogi The Supreme Court yesterday resolved the legal conundrum surrounding the Kogi State Governorship position in favour of  Mr. Yahaya Bello who was affirmed  as the lawfully elected governor of Kogi State. In a unanimous judgments in four separate appeals, the apex court agreed that Bello was properly substituted to replace the…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351