PDP crisis: Senators opt for political solution

From Fred Itua and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Two weeks after the Governor Henry Seriake Dickson-led Reconciliation Committee submitted its recommendations to Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on how to resolve the protracted crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), senators elected on the platform, have endorsed a political solution in Abuja.

The meeting, which was reportedly held on Tuesday night, at the residence of Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio, had more than 30 lawmakers in attendance.

Senator Ekweremadunpresided over the meetingwhich kicked off at about 7.30pm and lasted till 9pm. Some senators who were at the meeting told Daily Sun that they agreed to opt for a political solution to the crisis rocking the party and thatthey also agreed not to support senator Ali Modu Sheriff-led National Working Committee (NWC) or senator Ahmed Markafi-led National Caretaker Committee until the Supreme Court gives a verdict on the issue.

The senators were emphatic that a political solution, as recommended by Dickson-led committee will solve the party’s lingering crisis.

It was learnt that lawmakers also agreed not to interfere with the ongoing court case and insisted that a precedence must be set by the Supreme Court judgment on the lingering crisis in the party.

At the end of the caucus meeting, PDP lawmakers appointed senator Enyinnaya Abaribe as spokesman.

“Every statement emanating from senator Abaribe represents the official position of the PDP Senate caucus and every information purporting to come from the caucus should be cross checked with the spokesman,” another lawmaker told Daily Sun.

Meanwhile, former President Goodluck Jonathan will meet with PDP stakeholders today, as part of ongoing efforts to proffer solution to the crisis rocking the opposition party.

The meeting is scheduled to hold at the Shehu Musa Yar ‘Adua Centre, in Abuja, to be attended by about 116 leaders of the party, from across the country.

Those expected at the meeting include Sheriff and members of his National Working Committee (NWC), members of the party’s National Caretaker Committee led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi and members of the Board of Trustees ( BoT), led by Senator Walid Jibrin.

Also expected at the meeting are state governors elected on the platform of PDP, the party’s caucus in the National Assembly, former ministers who are still members of the party, former PDP governors who are still members of the party.

Jonathan’s media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze confirmed to newsmen, in Abuja, yesterday, that a formal invitation has been sent to Sheriff, the caretaker committee and others, who are supposed to attend the meeting.