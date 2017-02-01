PDP crisis: Delta Dep Speaker, 3 others suspended indefinitely

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Ali Modu Sheriff-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, wielded the big stick as the ward 08 of the party in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State suspended the deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Friday Osanebi.

Also slammed with the indefinite suspension was the 2007 governorship aspirant of the party, Godwill Obielum, Mr. Ugo Asibelua and Emmanuel Onyeukwu.

However, the suspended members belong to the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party in the state.

But the ward 08 party chairman, Kris Oputah said the indefinite suspended was slammed in the erring members for allegedly convening “an illegal meeting” of some disgruntled leaders at a private home in Ushie on January 29 to disparage the party.

Oputah also accused them of personalizing the constitution of the party and goofed in their bid to explain with impunity and disregard some laid down principal guidelines for the conduct of congresses.

According to Oputah in a statement, the suspended stalwarts have plotted to run the party aground in their constituency.

The chairman lamented that the affected persons single-handedly declared fractionalisation that never existed in the party.

“It is disheartening that those who wish to be taken seriously as wanting to lead the people of Ndosimili could descend so low to personalizing a constitutional matter of the magnitude of party congress.

“We have been patient all these while, now is the time to halt their arrogance and perpetual falsehood. They cannot continue to paint lurid picture of Ndosimili people as uneducated, uninformed and lacking in true leaders. The party in Ndokwa East hereby suspends them with effect from February 1, 2017, indefinitely”, the statement read.

While the statement added that they abused “the genial disposition of Ndosimili people by trivializing the injuries they have inflicted on the people by their mediocre leadership”, it frowned at their “flagrant abuse of the privileges conferred on them by the mandate of Ndosimili people and their conniving cohorts.”