The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
1st February 2017 - Rangers patron commends Ugwuanyi over Chukwu
1st February 2017 - ‎Money laundering: Son of former FCT Minister Docked, remanded in Kuje prison
1st February 2017 - PDP crisis: Delta deputy speaker, 3 others get indefinite suspension
1st February 2017 - NATO chief urges Russia to end Ukraine conflict
1st February 2017 - Son of former FCT minister in jail for money laundering
1st February 2017 - Anambra signage agency prosecutes 650 offenders
1st February 2017 - Jigawa govt. to employ 450 health workers
1st February 2017 - PDP crisis: Delta Dep Speaker, 3 others suspended indefinitely
1st February 2017 - Exclusive breastfeeding averts 13% of newborn deaths – Expert
1st February 2017 - BREAKING: Death penalty, life jail for kidnappers in Lagos, as Ambode signs bill into law
Home / National / PDP crisis: Delta Dep Speaker, 3 others suspended indefinitely

PDP crisis: Delta Dep Speaker, 3 others suspended indefinitely

— 1st February 2017

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Ali Modu Sheriff-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Wednesday, wielded the big stick as the ward 08 of the party in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State suspended the deputy speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr. Friday Osanebi.

Also slammed with the indefinite suspension was the 2007 governorship aspirant of the party, Godwill Obielum, Mr. Ugo Asibelua and Emmanuel Onyeukwu.

However, the suspended members belong to the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party in the state.

But the ward 08 party chairman, Kris Oputah said the indefinite suspended was slammed in the erring members for allegedly convening “an illegal meeting” of some disgruntled leaders at a private home in Ushie on January 29 to disparage the party.

Oputah also accused them of personalizing the constitution of the party and goofed in their bid to explain with impunity and disregard some laid down principal guidelines for the conduct of congresses.

According to Oputah in a statement, the suspended stalwarts have plotted to run the party aground in their constituency.

The chairman lamented that the affected persons single-handedly declared fractionalisation that never existed in the party.

“It is disheartening that those who wish to be taken seriously as wanting to lead the people of Ndosimili could descend so low to personalizing a constitutional matter of the magnitude of party congress.

“We have been patient all these while, now is the time to halt their arrogance and perpetual falsehood. They  cannot continue to paint lurid picture of Ndosimili people as uneducated, uninformed and lacking in true leaders. The party in Ndokwa East hereby suspends them with effect from February 1, 2017, indefinitely”, the statement read.

While the statement added that they abused “the genial disposition of Ndosimili people by trivializing the injuries they have inflicted on the people by their mediocre leadership”, it frowned at their “flagrant abuse of the privileges conferred on them by the mandate of Ndosimili people and their conniving cohorts.”

 

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

‎Money laundering: Son of former FCT Minister Docked, remanded in Kuje prison

— 1st February 2017

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Federal High Court in Abuja has  ordered the son of former minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Shamsudeen Mohammed Bala to be remanded in Kuje prison for allegedly laundering the sum of N1.1billion. ‎ Shamsudeen Bala, (alias Shamsudeen Mohammed Bala) was arraigned before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba alongside five companies;…

  • PDP crisis: Delta deputy speaker, 3 others get indefinite suspension

    — 1st February 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba THE Ali Modu Sheriff-led faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday wielded the big stick  by suspending the Deputy Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly Mr. Friday Osanebi from the ward 08 of the party in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of the state. Also slammed with…

  • NATO chief urges Russia to end Ukraine conflict

    — 1st February 2017

    NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday urged Russia to “use its considerable influence over the separatists to bring the violence to an end” in eastern Ukraine. Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels, citing estimates by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which is monitoring the conflict. “There have been over 5,600…

  • Son of former FCT minister in jail for money laundering

    — 1st February 2017

    (ABUJA) The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered the remand of  Shamsudeen Bala, son of  former FCT Minister, in Kuje Prison, pending ruling on his bail application. Bala was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on a 15-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N1.1billion. The defendant pleaded…

  • Anambra signage agency prosecutes 650 offenders

    — 1st February 2017

    Six-hundred-and-fifty violators of  Anambra Signage Law were prosecuted between July and December 2016, the Anambra Signage and Advertisement Agency (ANSAA) said on Wednesday. The Managing Director of ANSAA, Jude Emecheta, in Awka, said that 400 of the offenders were arraigned in Awka, while 250 were in Onitsha. Emecheta said that 342 other offenders settled out…

Archive

February 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jan    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351