PDP takes credit for Abuja light rail, knocks Buhari, APC

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot take credit for the Abuja Light Rail project.

The first phase of the project was commissioned by the president, yesterday.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the project was conceptualised and initiated by previous administrations, led by its party.

“Is it not unfortunate that, after three years in office, president Buhari cannot boast of any development project conceptualised and executed by his administration in any part of the country, resulting in his numerous face-saving stunts, including commissioning projects executed by others, amongst them, a bus stop in Lagos and a borehole in Jigawa states. The PDP usually watch with amusement whenever president Buhari and the APC seek to claim credit for our achievements in various sectors.”