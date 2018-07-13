– The Sun News
PRESIDENT BUHARI COMMISSIONING ABUJA LIGHT RAIL

PDP takes credit for Abuja light rail, knocks Buhari, APC

— 13th July 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot take credit for the Abuja Light Rail project.

The first phase of the project was commissioned by the president, yesterday.

PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the project was conceptualised and initiated by previous administrations, led by its party.

“Is it not unfortunate that, after three years in office, president Buhari cannot boast of any development project conceptualised and executed by his administration in any part of the country, resulting in his numerous face-saving stunts, including commissioning projects executed by others, amongst them, a bus stop in Lagos and a borehole in Jigawa states. The PDP usually watch with amusement whenever president Buhari and the APC seek to claim credit for our achievements in various sectors.”

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel 13th July 2018 at 6:42 am
    Reply

    Pdp you are a shameless set of people, you were there for sixteen years you couldn’t deliver any complete project but this one under two years delivered it, ha! One should always give credit to whom is due at least one should be grateful to him that gives a helping hand so Kola go and bury your head in hot sand may be you’ll be able to think straight.

