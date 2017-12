From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Delegates at the ongoing convention of the PDP are currently voting to further amend the constitution of the opposition.

The party is seeking to amend 15 different sections of its constitution.

The motion for the amendment of the constitution was moved by Bayelsa State governor , Serieke Dickson.

According to Dickson the proposed amendments includes the preamble of the PDP constitution to reflect current realities.

Besides the party is seeking to amend Sections 8 and 50 of its constitution to ease the process of rejoining the party by former members and reduce the minimum period of membership by returnees and new members before they could stand for election on the party platform.

Also, the delegates are voting on the amendment of Section 29 of the opposition party constitution. The proposed amendment seek provide for two deputy national chairmen, one of which must be a woman.