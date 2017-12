At 15 minutes before midday, the former President Goodluck Jonathan arrived the Eagles Square venue of the PDP Congress.

His arrival was preceded by those of the deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and three state governors.

Tje governors include those of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose and Taraba State, Daruis Ishaku

Also at the event already is former governorship candidate of the PDP in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje who was also reported to have rescinded his intention to contest the national chairman position of the party.