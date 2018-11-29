Oluwaseyi Makinde, an engineer, is the Group Managing Director of Makon Group Limited, which is an indigenous oil and gas company in Nigeria. He is a philanthropist and politician, who hail from Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

In 2007 and 2011, he contested for the senate and lost and in 2015, he ran for governorship position on the platform of SDP, but he again lost.

He is today running for the governorship again on the platform of the PDP. He speaks on the exit of Senator Rashidi Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State, from the PDP and the implication of his defection to the ADC, and the standing of PDP in the state ahead of 2019.

Are you confident that PDP will do well in 2019?

Yes. Everywhere you go, you only have two parties in Nigeria right now; it is either APC or PDP. We are confident about our chances in the coming election. If you look at the result of 2015 governorship election and move back like two months before the actual election like December 2014, certain individuals were in PDP at that time. I was in PDP. Former governor, Alao-Akala was in PDP. Senator Teslim Folarin was in PDP up until two months to the general election before I left for SDP. Otunba Akala left for Labour Party. If you go back and put what PDP with Senator Folarin had, what Labour Party had and what SDP had, add the three together, we were 10,000 votes short of votes of the APC. If you put that together it will give you exactly 317,000 votes, subtract the votes which the Accord had and there are a lot of people who on the eve of election voted for Accord, they were PDP members but some of the PDP leaders had preference for Senator Ladoja. So, if we just came together, I meant all of us in December 2014, that was enough to win election. Now, if you add some of the Accord people that are here now, I think we are the party to beat and besides also what I have been hearing from people is that they want a new lease of life, they want something new and fresh.

There is this belief that you tactically drove out Senator Rashidi Ladoja out of PDP. How did it play out?

I will say that I was disappointed that Baba left. You probably would have seen that I made a lot of efforts to reach out to Baba. There is no way a son can drive his father out of his abode. We have put the disappointment behind us and we are forging ahead.

If you look at the party structure, over 80 percent of the local government party chairmen are still with the party, and in numbers, at least 30 out of the 36 are still with the party. For the state executives, the same thing, close to 90 per cent of them are still with the party. Yes we had minor disagreement during the state congress but everybody, including the national leadership of the party came in here to appeal to Baba. They chartered a flight to come and meet him, they appealed to him.

I believe everyone tried their best but you can take a horse to the river, you cannot force the horse to drink from the river. I think we’ve tried our best and we would continue to reach out to Baba. If there is still opportunity to have a rethink, he is my father politically, he is also a ‘High Chief’ of Ibadan land. So, we cannot disrespect him. But having said that, we have to do what we have to do politically and that is what we are doing.

How will you respond to an allegation that you have been throwing money around to have your way?

People said I always throw money around to have my way, and I didn’t have my way in 2007. I contested for the senate and I lost. In 2011, I didn’t have my way. I tried to contest primary, I lost. I wasn’t the candidate of the party in 2015, the same thing happened, I didn’t have my way. So, I don’t understand their thought of me, having my way with money? I think, it is just a way to give a dog a bad name so that they can hang it. There is no fact in it at all.