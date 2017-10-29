PDP chairmanship: Reps Caucus to back best candidate

From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives, baring all unforeseen circumstances, will meet the last batch of candidates running for the chairmanship of their party on Tuesday, Daily Sun, has learnt.

Those scheduled to be screened by the Caucus on Tuesday include, former governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel, former minister of Sports and Youth Development, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, former Oyo State governor, Rasheed Ladoja and former PDP Lagos State governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje.

The Caucus held consultation last Wednesday with the first set of candidates – Daar Communications chairman, Dr. Raymond Dokpesi, former minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, immediate past Deputy National chairman, Uche Secondus and former PDP Deputy National chairman Bode George.

Justifying the meetings between members elected under the party and the candidates, Deputy Leader of the PDP Caucus, Chukwuka Onyema, stated that members of the National Assembly want to be fully involved in deciding who leads their party.

He insisted that the House Caucus would only decide on a particular candidate after, they all have presented detailed plans on how to re-position the PDP.

Onyema who spoke to Daily Sun on phone, Sunday, also explained that the PDP National Assembly Caucus will meet with governors before formally backing any candidate.

“We met with four candidates last week and we will be meeting with another four. Last Wednesday the candidates were given time to tell us what plans they have for our party.

“We want the very best for our party, so we will repeat the same process this week, by asking the candidates who will meet us on Tuesday, to lay out their plans”, Onyema said.

“We expect each of them to tell us why they think, they deserve our support. When we conclude with our consultations, we will analyse the presentations made to us and based on the analysis, we will consult with the Senate (Caucus) and our governors. So, these are just the first steps to making a decision on how our Caucus will go about the matter”, the lawmaker added.

Chairman, PDP National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, recently, stated that his committee has no power to ‘micro-zone’ elective positions.

Markafi said that all eight candidates could contest for the office of chairman as the national convention of the party agreed to zone the national chairmanship to the south while its ticket in the 2019 presidential election was zoned to the north