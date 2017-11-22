PDP chairmanship: Bode George woos Delta delegates

The Sun News
ONE of the aspirants for the national chairmanship position of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George on Wednesday stormed Asaba, Delta State capital, soliciting support of party delegates in the December national convention.

Chief George told the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa during a courtesy call that needed to ensure a free, fair and transparent electoral process so as not to repeat the mistakes of the past.

His campaign organization had on Tuesday accused the national chairman of the party’s caretaker committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi of allegedly conferring undue advantage on one of his opponents from the South-South region.

Receiving the chairmanship hopeful, Gov. Okowa expressed confidence that officers of the party would emerge through free, fair and transparent process.

Okowa said that the party needed to ensure that its national convention was conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner so as to stabilise and move the party forward.

“We are a very organised political party, we believe that the process of choosing our officers at the national convention will be free, fair and transparent, everyone has to ensure that it is a fair process to move the party forward,” he said.

He described the array of credible and reputable persons vying for different positions as a sign of democracy and a wake-up call to all party members, stressing that it gives credence to the fact that the PDP is the leading party in the country.

The governor commended Chief George for taking time out to go round the country to campaign, stating that this would awaken PDP members and help stabilise the party.

