PDP chairmanship: Bode George pleads for micro zoning, equity

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP,) and a leading National chairmanship aspirant or the party, Chief Olabode George, has insisted that the party should ensure micro zoning mechanism and equity in the race for the party chairmanship.

George who made this known when he visited the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of PDP, on Monday, where he observed that all party positions have been micro zoned because of the need to give every section of the nation a sense of belonging and accommodation.

He said that the stability uniqueness of PDP has always been the novelty of micro zoning of the zonal offices.

He praised the founding fathers of the party for their originality and wisdom as established in the zonal balancing.

The PDP Zonal National Chairman, South South, Mr. Emmanuel Ogidi had welcome Chief Olabode George to the Port Harcourt Zonal office by mentioning that Chief George has always been a friend of the zone especially when things were tough and hard and that Chief George intervened in the afffairs of the zone to strengthen it.

George observed that the party had gone through a tsunami but that the South South zone has remained resolute and firm.

He went through the memory lane mentioning how his team worked very hard to reposition the party in the Southwest when he occupied the position of the National Vice Chairman Southwest.

He said his team had toured the whole 137 local governments in the Southwest more than five times.

“In the end five states were won. Yet I was railroaded into prison”, he said. .

Chief George whose discipline is conflict resolution said despite his undeserved imprisonment, he remained unbending and unbroken.

He insists he will never leave PDP no matter what.

Chief George who was eventually discharged and acquitted at the Supreme Court mentioned that during all the self-inflicted crisis of the PDP, he never wavered on the path of the truth. He exhorted the zonal officers to eschew sentiments and emotion and elect the most experienced, the well hewn and tested skipper to take the ship of State back to safe harbor.

He said his 10 years service at the National Secretariat has adequately prepared him for the job of the National Chairman.

He cautioned against the election of an untried and untested greenhorn at a time the party is confronted with its severest challenges.

He said the consequences of a failed convention will ricochet across the nation.

Chief George concluded on a theme of justice, fairness, equity and balance.

He was presented with a copy of the Holy Bible before he leaves the Zonal headquarters.