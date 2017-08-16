The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
17th August 2017 - Boko Haram kills 42 Kebbi farmers, says Gov Bagudu
17th August 2017 - Woman in trouble for killing baby
17th August 2017 - Don’t pacify kidnappers with pipeline surveillance contract – HOSTCOM warns FG
17th August 2017 - Evans gets court’s nod to proceed with case
17th August 2017 - Katsina: Herbalist strangles day-old baby, dumps body in pit toilet
17th August 2017 - Erosion: We leave in shadows of death – Nasarawa communities
17th August 2017 - Ritual killing: 77-year-old pastor, serial kidnapper nabbed in Ogun
17th August 2017 - Baale, 3 others nabbed over police Inspector’s murder
17th August 2017 - Girl sacrificed to idol in Lagos shrine
17th August 2017 - Quit notice: Again, Gov. Shettima meets northern elders, Arewa coalition
Home / Cover / Politics / PDP chairmanship: Babatope, others drum up support for Bode George

PDP chairmanship: Babatope, others drum up support for Bode George

— 16th August 2017

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Ebenezer Babatope, on Wednesday beat the drum for the party’s erstwhile National Vice-Chairman (South), Chief Olabode George as the national chairman.

Babatope told a news conference in Lagos that George was the “best man” that could pilot the affairs of the party “to a new and glorious beginning.”

The former Minister of Transport said George was a loyal, tested and a responsible party man and that he had the credentials to return the party to winning ways in 2019.

He said although the position had not been zoned to a particular area of the country, “it is only right and fair that the South-West to produce the chairman since it has not produced any since 1999.

“I stand here today in historic significance to testify to the truth and to affirm the righteous path.

“Our party, the PDP was in power for 16 years of unbroken democratic governance. In this particularisation, every zone had enjoyed the helsmanship of our party leadership except the South-West.

“This is troubling, this is not fair, this is unacceptable,” Babatope said.

Babatope said he was leading a mobilisation support team for George based on his conviction and other southwest leaders in the ability of the party chieftain to lead the PDP.

Babatope, who described George as morally upright, noted that his conviction for corruption had been nullified by the Supreme Court which described his conviction as a “frame up”.

He called on party members in the zone to bury their hatchet and support the aspiration of George.

Former chairmen of the party in Ogun and Lagos State, Chief Joju Folarin and retired Capt. Tunji Shelle, also spoke in support of George for the chairmanship race, saying he has the track record.

(Source: NAN)

Post Views: 54
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Tokunbo David

1 Comment

  1. Ebuka Amaechi 17th August 2017 at 8:44 am
    Reply

    If the present War against entrenched corruption,impunity, parochialism,religious bigotory, exclussion & inequity.Which is the bane of the Nigerian State. Since the forceful over threw of the duely elected Civilian Government the ill prepared & parochially driven military officers. I urge all patriots & well meaning Nigerian- s,irrespective of ethnicity or political party affiliation to shawn the urge,no matter the financial inducement.To elect ex-millitary officer as Chairman or vote for as the President of Nigeria in the mist of other qualified,honest & competent Nigerians,come 2019 General elections. If Nigerians are genuinely prepared to practice true Democray & enjoy the devdends of Democratic Governance & succeed in current War against corruption & other vices in the Country,as obtained in other civilized Democracies in the World.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Boko Haram kills 42 Kebbi farmers, says Gov Bagudu

— 17th August 2017

•16 die in motor park attack, 82 injured injured From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi and Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Forty-two farmers from Aliero town, Aliero Local Government Area of Kebbi State have reportedly been slaughtered by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State. Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu who confirmed this, yesterday, when he received World…

  • Woman in trouble for killing baby

    — 17th August 2017

    From Linus Oota, Lafia The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested one Mwuese, from Kardorako, Keana Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly killing her three-day-old baby. Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Idrisu Kennedy, told our correspondent yesterday in Lafia that the police, on Monday, received a report of the corpse of a baby…

  • Don’t pacify kidnappers with pipeline surveillance contract – HOSTCOM warns FG

    — 17th August 2017

    From Ben Dunno, Warri Over 500 members of the Host Communities of Nigeria (HOSTCOM) have warned against the proposed plan by the Federal Government to compensate some kidnappers with pipeline surveillance contracts, saying the gesture would be counter-productive in the ongoing war against violent crime in the country. Speaking against the backdrop of the recent…

  • Evans gets court’s nod to proceed with case

    — 17th August 2017

    By Lukman Olabiyi Justice Abdulaziz Anka of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has ruled that the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by suspected kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans, against Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and others was ripe for hearing. Evans, through Olukoya Ogungbeje, had filed a N300 million fundamental rights enforcement suit against the IGP…

  • Katsina: Herbalist strangles day-old baby, dumps body in pit toilet

    — 17th August 2017

    From Agaju Madugba, Katsina The police in Katsina State have arrested a herbalist, Sule Abubakar, for allegedly strangling a day-old baby and throwing it into a pit toilet. Also in police custody is the mother of the baby, Mrs. Fatima Garba of Gyaza village, Kafur Local Government Area of the state. According to the Katsina…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share