PDP chair: Secondus divides South East, South South caucuses

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The chairmanship ambition of former acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has thrown the South East caucus of the party into disarray.

A party source told Daily Sun, yesterday, night that stakeholders in the zone are divided on whether or not to support Secondus.

According to the source, some leaders of the PDP in the South East have thrown their weight behind the former acting national chairman, while others are more favourably disposed to supporting an aspirant from the South West.

It was also gathered that those supporting a South West aspirant are considering either former deputy national chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George or former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, for the position.

But Secondus enjoys the confidence of majority of Ebonyi and Abia states stakeholders, as at yesterday night

The source added that Enugu and Anambra states are yet to buy into the project, while in Imo State, the stakeholders are divided between Secondus and South West aspirants.

It was gathered that stakeholders in South South, the home zone of Secondus are equally divided over his ambition.

Daily Sun gathered that while Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta are supporting Secondus, Bayelsa and Cross River States are supporting a South West candidate. On the other hand, Edo is queuing strongly behind Chairman Emeritus of Daar Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

He, however, said consultations are still ongoing on the issue but doubts “if the stakeholders will be able to reach a consensus on the chairmanship seat.

“This is the situation as at yesterday night. It might change before the convention,” the source said.

Apart from Secondus, George and Adeniran, other contestants for the PDP national chairmanship position include former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and former Oyo State governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja.

Also in the contest are 2015 PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje and former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja.