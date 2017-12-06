The Sun News
6th December 2017 - Soldiers kill 7 terrorists, recover arms, IED in Borno
6th December 2017 - Oyo PDP endorses Ladoja for PDP national chairman
6th December 2017 - Traders lick their wounds, as fire guts Karmo Market
6th December 2017 - Stakeholders unveil Bwari tourist village project
6th December 2017 - Fuss over Abuja ‘ghost’ houses
6th December 2017 - When church used carnival for evangelism 
6th December 2017 - Beauty queen takes peace education to Abuja IDPs camp
6th December 2017 - Yuletide: Daredevil criminals invade Abuja
6th December 2017 - Lagos, 9mobile to teach 1m Nigerians to code by 2019
6th December 2017 - Google introduces app to reduce high mobile data usage
PDP chair: Secondus divides South East, South South caucuses

PDP chair: Secondus divides South East, South South caucuses

— 6th December 2017

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The chairmanship ambition of former acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has thrown the South East caucus of the party into disarray.

A party source told Daily Sun, yesterday, night that stakeholders in the zone are divided on whether or not to support Secondus.

According to the source, some leaders of the PDP in the South East have thrown their weight behind the former acting national chairman, while others are more favourably disposed to supporting an aspirant from the South West.

It was also gathered that those supporting a South West aspirant are considering either former deputy national chairman of the PDP, Chief Olabode George or former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, for the position.

But Secondus enjoys the confidence of majority of Ebonyi and Abia states stakeholders, as at yesterday night

The source added that Enugu and Anambra states are  yet to buy into the project, while in Imo State, the stakeholders are divided between Secondus and South West aspirants.

It was gathered that stakeholders in South South, the home zone of Secondus are equally divided over his ambition.

Daily Sun gathered that while Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta are supporting Secondus, Bayelsa and Cross River States are supporting a South West candidate. On the other hand, Edo is queuing strongly behind Chairman Emeritus of Daar Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

He, however, said consultations are still ongoing on the issue but doubts “if the stakeholders will be able to reach a consensus on the chairmanship seat.

“This is the situation as at yesterday night. It might change before the convention,” the source said.

Apart from Secondus, George and Adeniran, other contestants for the PDP national chairmanship position include former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and former Oyo State governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja.

Also in the contest are 2015 PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Jimi Agbaje and former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja.


  1. Ebuka Amaechi 6th December 2017 at 7:20 am
    Reply

    The era of money for vote should ve a thimg of the past in the political history.But the spirit of endemic corruption,still holds sway in the lives of the present group of highly selfish corrupt Analogue & Sit tight politicians, accross the political parties in the Country.If there’s Idelogical driven political parties in the Country. There would nt ve been cause for division amongst the PDP Stake holders frm the Zones on which Candidate to vote for as the next Chairman of the PDP.Rather Delegates should ve bn free to vote for the Chairmanship aspirants of their choice based on intergrity, track records, non-Corruptiblity & mission statement to unite Nigerians for security,to achieve peace & economic prosperity for the entire Country, irrespective of ethnicity or orther mundane considerations.

