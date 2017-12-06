PDP chair: Rivers denies forcing candidates on delegates, endorses Secondus

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State, has unanimously endorsed Prince Uche Secondus as its sole aspirant for the position of national chairman of the party.

The party, however, dismissed the insinuation of imposition of aspirants on the delegates.

The PDP holds its national conference, on Saturday, December 9, in Abuja, where its national officials would be elected.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Felix Obuah, announced this in a joint press conference of PDP stalwarts and members of the State House of Assembly, in Port Harcourt.

Obuah also dismissed the allegation of aspirants influencing delegates with cash to be voted for, stressing that Rivers PDP had resolved that only men and women with track records would be elected into executive positions.

He described Secondus as ‘a God-fearing man’, who had paid his dues from state, zonal and national levels, adding that the former acting national chairman has the wherewithal to lead the party successfully.

Obuah said, “Here, in the whole of the Southern part, we are to produce the national chairman. He is no other person than our own, Prince Uche Secondus.

“He needs no introduction to you. For want of a better language, he is a bulldozer, whose contributions to the victories recorded by the PDP in the State and at the national levels can hardly be quantified.

“We are solidly behind him and those in his camp because Nigerians need him; the PDP needs him and the nation’s democracy also needs him, if it must endure and to redeem the dying Nigerian people.

“He is a pioneer member of the PDP, has served in different capacities including one-time State chairman, National Organising Secretary, Deputy National Chairman, Acting National Chairman, a member of Board of Trustees (BOT), among others”, Obuah said.

Speaking further, Rivers PDP boss said the party was poised and prepared than it has been to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) – led Federal Government in 2019 elections.

“Consequently, the PDP is poised and more prepared than it has ever been to take power back from the All Progressives Congress (APC), and redirect the country on the path of progress, development, economic recovery and social justice for all Nigerians, irrespective to tribe, party affiliations, religion and others”, he stated.