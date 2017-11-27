PDP chair: N’ West delegates host Tunde Adeniran

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the December 9 national convention of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) raws near, some party delegates from the Northwest zone, on Monday, will be hosting one of the aspirants for the substantive chairman of the main opposition party in Nigeria politics, Prof. Tunde Adeniran.

The interactive meeting, holding at a hotel in Kaduna, already have scores of the delegates from Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi in attendance waiting for the arrival of their august visitor.

Speaking to Daily Sun, a national youth leader of the party, Danjuma Bello Sarki said the meeting was in continuation of the campaign of the chairmanship of the party to discuss the need to strengthen the party in such a way that will convince the Nigerian populace that, the party is back and better to lead them aright.

According to him, the party needs a credible and reliable man that can champion that course quickly added that, qualities needed to move the party forward at this time are found in the professor.

He said, “we are meeting to chat a way forward in order to have a man of integrity and credibility to lead our party to 2019 election. Already, the ruling party has failed people. But we need to show them that we can come to their rescue now than ever.

”We need somebody who will reconcile the aggrieved party members and mend the broken wall so we can move forward better.

“We need somebody that will uphold justice and fairness to all. Somebody that will make the party check impunity. We need power back in 2019 by the grace of God and the person, I mean somebody who has been tested and trusted to make this happen is the person of Prof. Tunde Adeniran.”

Details later.