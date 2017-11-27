The Sun News
Latest
27th November 2017 - PDP chair: N’ West delegates host Tunde Adeniran
27th November 2017 - Malami’s allegation: Fayose bombs Falana
27th November 2017 - Indian PM kicks off election campaign in home state
27th November 2017 - Honduran President, challenger claim victory in presidential election
27th November 2017 - Fires razes female hostels at FGC Keffi
27th November 2017 - Mugabe ‘glowed’ with relief after leaving office – priest
27th November 2017 - Group to sponsor talented amateur footballers in Bauchi
27th November 2017 - Wooden boat carrying 8 corpses washes ashore in Japan
27th November 2017 - Gov. Wike national wrestling championships filled with debutantes
27th November 2017 - Miss South Africa wins #MissUniverse 2017 title
Home / National / PDP chair: N’ West delegates host Tunde Adeniran

PDP chair: N’ West delegates host Tunde Adeniran

— 27th November 2017

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the December 9 national convention of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) raws near, some party delegates from the Northwest zone, on Monday, will be hosting one of the aspirants for the substantive chairman of the main opposition party in Nigeria politics, Prof. Tunde Adeniran.

The interactive meeting, holding at a hotel in Kaduna, already have scores of the delegates from Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi in attendance waiting for the arrival of their august visitor.

Speaking to Daily Sun, a national youth leader of the party, Danjuma Bello Sarki said the meeting was in continuation of the campaign of the chairmanship of the party to discuss the need to strengthen the party in such a way that will convince the Nigerian populace that, the party is back and better to lead them aright.

According to him, the party needs a credible and reliable man that can champion that course quickly added that, qualities needed to move the party forward at this time are found in the professor.

He said, “we are meeting to chat a way forward in order to have a man of integrity and credibility to lead our party to 2019 election. Already, the ruling party has failed people. But we need to show them that we can come to their rescue now than ever.

”We need somebody who will reconcile the aggrieved party members and mend the broken wall so we can move forward better.

“We need somebody that will uphold justice and fairness to all. Somebody that will make the party check impunity. We need power back in 2019 by the grace of God and the person, I mean somebody who has been tested and trusted to make this happen is the person of Prof. Tunde Adeniran.”

Details later.

Post Views: 6
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP chair: N’ West delegates host Tunde Adeniran

— 27th November 2017

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna As the December 9 national convention of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) raws near, some party delegates from the Northwest zone, on Monday, will be hosting one of the aspirants for the substantive chairman of the main opposition party in Nigeria politics, Prof. Tunde Adeniran. The interactive meeting, holding at a hotel in Kaduna,…

  • Malami’s allegation: Fayose bombs Falana

    — 27th November 2017

    From: Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has taken a swipe at renowned lawyer, Femi Falana, accusing the latter of joining in the re-looting looted funds from the country. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with…

  • Fires razes female hostels at FGC Keffi

    — 27th November 2017

    Fire has razed down a block of two female hostels at the Federal Government College, Keffi, Nasarawa State. The fire, which started around 7.45 pm, on Sunday, and raged on to Monday morning, reduced the entire structure to ashes. “The students were in the dining hall when the fire started. Books and properties of the…

  • NITDA, EFCC collaborate on IT projects clearance

    — 27th November 2017

    The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) says it is collaborating with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to ensure that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) comply with the clearance of Information Technology projects procurement. Director-General of NITDA, Dr. Isa Pantami,  said this in a statement signed by Mrs Hadiza Umar, Head, Corporate Affairs…

  • Convention: PDP won’t fail followers, says Bafarawa

    — 27th November 2017

    A former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Atahiru Bafarawa, said the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) would not afford to fail its numerous followers at the Dec. 9 national convention. Bafarawa stated this in Sokoto on Sunday while receiving an aspirant of national chairmanship of the party, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who was on a campaign visit…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share