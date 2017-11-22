The Sun News
PDP chair: Makarfi must resign now –Bode George

PDP chair: Makarfi must resign now –Bode George

— 22nd November 2017

The Bode George National Chairman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Organisation has called on the National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, to resign with immediate effect.

Chief Bode George’s campaign organisation said it hinged its demand on the role Makarfi is allegedly playing in the process towards the party national convention slated for December 9.

In a statement signed by its Director General, Alhaji Ibrahim K. Aliu, yesterday, the campaign organisation said “Makarfi’s role this year is increasingly disturbing and rather untidy.

“Apparently spurred by a personal ambition of contesting for the presidential office in 2019, Makarfi is brazenly allying with a particular aspirant in the South South, to deliberately distort the process, muddle equity and invariably destroy the democratic process for transient personal gains.

“We strongly advise Senator Makarfi to resign his position forthwith because he has been severely compromised. He can no longer play the role of a neutral arbiter who stands far above the fray.

“He is already tarred and soiled in the muddy waters of partisan prejudice.

“Makarfi should now do the most honourable thing by walking away and face his ambition squarely.

“He cannot use a privilege non-elective position to wangle undue advantages to his own side. It is patently unacceptable.

“Makarfi’s action, to put it mildly, is untoward. Everywhere you look, Makarfi is planting agents of his favourite South South candidate, to stage-manage warped and skewed congresses in an undisguised mockery of all the normative patterns of our founding fathers whose enduring forte about equity, justice and fairness is now being flung into the gutter.

“In a way, Makarfi is evidently resolved to repeat the farcical malady that characterised the debacle in Port Harcourt, last year.

“We have equally resolved that we will not be led along this ruinous path again. Never!”

Attempts to speak with Makarfi yesterday night did not succeed as calls to his mobile line went unanswered.

