PDP chair: I’ll run all-inclusive administration – Secondus

— 5th December 2017

Leading chairmanship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pledged to run an all-inclusive leadership even as he assured other aspirants that they have nothing to fear about his chairmanship.

In a statement issued after his visit to Jalingo, Taraba State, and signed by Bisi Ezekiel, Secondus assured party members and stakeholders that his leadership would give everyone a sense of belonging, while also guaranteeing good governance within the party.

The aspirant, who affirmed that there was no reason for anybody  to fear his chairmanship  assured that “all interests will be accommodated. We will ensure a level playing for all contending forces within the party.

“We will not engage in winners take all. All stakeholders will have a sense of belonging as we will enforce the party constitution .Please ignore those spreading fears and alarms about my candidature .

“Those spreading rumours about what the party will look like under my leadership are mere blackmailers .I have occupied that chair before and our records of glowing performance speaks for us.We performed creditably in all capacities we have been opportuned to serve”,the aspirant said .

He noted further that his leadership will be a team playing one where party interests from all the six geo-political zones will be  harmonised to lead the party to victory in 2019.

“I am a team player right from the beginning of my political career. Winning as a political party demands a team playing attitudes . I not only know this but I have practised it all along as a political leader.

“Those spreading falsehood are scared of their shadows. I am running on my records as a leader with achievements to showcase .There is no doubt I am the best man for the PDP leadership”, the statement noted .

