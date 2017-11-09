The Sun News
Latest
9th November 2017 - PDP chair: Gbenga Daniel vows to return party to people
9th November 2017 - JUST IN: Pandemonium as Okada riders protest in Lagos
9th November 2017 - IGP, senators in heated argument
9th November 2017 - Biafra: IPOB faults Financial Times report
9th November 2017 - FG approves N5.6bn for erosion control 
9th November 2017 - FG plans to jail 50 PDP members –Spokesman
9th November 2017 - Leaked memo: Kyari, Oyo-Ita in warm embrace, reconcile at FEC
9th November 2017 - No more war with Presidency –Senate
9th November 2017 - Misau: Court summons Saraki, 8 others over IGP probe
9th November 2017 - Buhari orders Health minister to investigate Jigawa disease
Home / National / PDP chair: Gbenga Daniel vows to return party to people

PDP chair: Gbenga Daniel vows to return party to people

— 9th November 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Former governor of Ogun State and aspirant for the position of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otumba Gbenga Daniel, has vowed to return the party to the people at the grassroots.
Otumba Daniel made the vow in Gombe State at a meeting with party officials at the state and local government level as well as delegates for the national convention of the party, which held at the state PDP secretariat.
While identifying impunity and lack of internal party democracy as the major problems of the party, Daniel vowed to return the PDP to the people.
“Part of the problem of the party was impunity and lack of internal democracy. I promise to tackle this by returning the party to the people if elected as National Chairman comes December 9,” he said.
He noted that the top-bottom approach adopted by the party contributed immensely to the downfall of the party in the 2015 presidential election, stressing that the PDP would have fared better when the people at the grassroots are allowed equal opportunity in decision-making.
Daniel said with its population and landmass, the north has no business with poverty, stressing that if elected as national chairman, he would ensure the party wins the 2019 presidential election for the PDP to pursue aggressive economic diversification.
“Support us to reorganize the PDP to change the change and to utilize our capacity and potentials to take our country to the next level,” Otumba Daniel said.
In his words: “For the party to get back to power, the PDP need a good presidential candidate, for us to have a good president, we must have a good national chairman.”
“I am here because I want you to make me the next National Chairman of the party,” Daniel told the party delegates.
 

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP chair: Gbenga Daniel vows to return party to people

— 9th November 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe Former governor of Ogun State and aspirant for the position of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otumba Gbenga Daniel, has vowed to return the party to the people at the grassroots. Otumba Daniel made the vow in Gombe State at a meeting with party officials at the…

  • JUST IN: Pandemonium as Okada riders protest in Lagos

    — 9th November 2017

    From: Moshood Adebayo There is tension at Iyana-Iba, around the main gate to thebLagos State University, as hundreds of commercial motorcycle riders, otherwise called Okada have barricaded the entire road leading from Lagos to Badagry area of the state. Daily Sun gathered that the Okada riders, who made several bonfires along the expressway, were protesting…

  • IGP, senators in heated argument

    — 9th November 2017

    • Police boss appears before Senate, refuses to answer questions • No court can stop us –Committee chair From Fred Itua, Abuja    Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, yesterday, told a Senate ad-hoc committee investigating allegations leveled against him that he would not respond to questions. The IGP, who appeared in company…

  • Biafra: IPOB faults Financial Times report

    — 9th November 2017

    The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has faulted a report of the Financial Times of London, on its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. The group said the newspaper went  contrary to the ethics of investigative professional journalism in the report on Kanu. IPOB said the headline of the report, titled ‘Echoes of Biafra war…

  • FG approves N5.6bn for erosion control 

    — 9th November 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja   The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the sum of N5, 567, 314, 541.76 for the third quarter soil erosion control accelerated intervention projects for six states. The states are Kano, Sokoto, Ondo, Osun, Enugu and Bayelsa.  Special Adviser to the President on Media…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share