PDP chair: Gbenga Daniel vows to return party to people

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Former governor of Ogun State and aspirant for the position of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otumba Gbenga Daniel, has vowed to return the party to the people at the grassroots.

Otumba Daniel made the vow in Gombe State at a meeting with party officials at the state and local government level as well as delegates for the national convention of the party, which held at the state PDP secretariat.

While identifying impunity and lack of internal party democracy as the major problems of the party, Daniel vowed to return the PDP to the people.

“Part of the problem of the party was impunity and lack of internal democracy. I promise to tackle this by returning the party to the people if elected as National Chairman comes December 9,” he said.

He noted that the top-bottom approach adopted by the party contributed immensely to the downfall of the party in the 2015 presidential election, stressing that the PDP would have fared better when the people at the grassroots are allowed equal opportunity in decision-making.

Daniel said with its population and landmass, the north has no business with poverty, stressing that if elected as national chairman, he would ensure the party wins the 2019 presidential election for the PDP to pursue aggressive economic diversification.

“Support us to reorganize the PDP to change the change and to utilize our capacity and potentials to take our country to the next level,” Otumba Daniel said.

In his words: “For the party to get back to power, the PDP need a good presidential candidate, for us to have a good president, we must have a good national chairman.”

“I am here because I want you to make me the next National Chairman of the party,” Daniel told the party delegates.

