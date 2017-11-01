The Sun News
PDP chair: Dokpesi, Daniel, others meet

— 1st November 2017

…Says contest, a family affair

From: Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ahead of the December 9 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), four aspirants for national chairmanship seat met, in Abuja, on Tuesday night.

Those in attendance at the meeting were former chairman of Daar Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Professor Taoheed Adedoja and 2015 PDP governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje.

Apart from the quartet, other contestants for the chairmanship position are former deputy national of the party, Chief Olabode George, former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, former acting chairman of the opposition party, Uche Secondus and former Oyo State governor, Rashidi Ladoja.

Adedoja told Daily Sun that the four chairmanship aspirants resolved at the meeting, which was held at Dokpesi’s residence in Asokoro, Abuja, that whoever emerges as the PDP National Chairman at the convention would be acceptable to all provided the process was free and fair.

He explained that the four other aspirants who were absent from the meeting sent their apologies.

Besides, the former minister said the meeting was also to send signals to their supporters that the contest is a family affair, so that they can conduct themselves peacefully in the run-up to the convention.

Similarly, Dokpesi told journalists at the end of the meeting that all the aspirants are working together to ensure a successful convention.

According to him, “All of us are working together, we are brothers and we have been together for long time for something close to 30, 35 years. There is no enmity among us.

“This is to assure you that there is a new generation of politicians who believe on the unity and stability of this country and PDP. All we want to do is to serve the party and do our very best.”

On his part, Daniel said the meeting was to demonstrate that the contest for the PDP chairmanship was not a do-or-die affair.

He said though the issue of a consensus candidate for the PDP chairmanship was not discussed at the meeting, it cannot completely be ruled out.

“Nothing   is impossible especially when you have people of like minds,” the former governor stated.

Post Views: 30
