From: Ali Abare, Gombe

Chief Olabode Ibiyanka George is expected in Gombe, on Thursday, in continuation of his consultation with stakeholders as he contests for the position of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This was disclosed to Daily Sun by the media contact for the Bode George campaign organisation, Amodu Taiwo, on Thursday morning

Taiwo said on arrival, Bode George is expected to pay a courtesy call on Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo at the Gombe Government House.

He is also expected to meet with state PDP officials.