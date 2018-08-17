PDP can’t be trusted – APC

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Nigerian electorate to resist pressure and temptation to entrust the leadership of the country to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whose sole aim it claimed, is treasury looting.

In a statement signed by the Ag. National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party commended the anti-corruption agencies for trying a principal officer of the senate, saying “it is important that the Nigerian electorate have the opportunity to choose from candidates that can pass the integrity and corruption test.

“We must ensure that we never again entrust the leadership of this great country to gang of thieves whose sole aim is treasury looting as brazenly displayed in past PDP administrations.

“An example is a current Senate presiding officer facing EFCC investigations. It is difficult to fathom how a federal lawmaker, who before his current position was an Associate Lecturer and Local Government Chairman, owns 22 high-end properties in Nigeria and other exclusive locations across the world.

“It is our hope that the anti-graft agencies investigating this Senate presiding officer makes public his and other corruption probe status reports so that Nigerians can know them for who they are,” the party said.

APC equally called on “the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and other allied anti- graft bodies to intensify efforts at investigating and recovering public funds and assets that have been stolen by public officials.

“Fighting corruption is one of the key election promises the party made to Nigerians and we remain solidly committed and determined to achieve it.

“Our call to anti-graft agencies is imperative as we prepare for the 2019 general election. We must check the use of stolen public funds to finance elections in this country,” the ruling party added.