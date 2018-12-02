Our sister publication, Saturday Sun, had broken the news that the Rivers governor would tender his letter of resignation yesterday, an action considered by many would cause a major upset to the presidential campaign of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Sunday Sun reliably gathered that PDP bigwigs and the allies of the presidential candidate of the party had quickly reached out to Governor Wike, urging him to reconsider his stand for the interest of the party. It was not certain yesterday whether Wike has accepted their pleas. The Rivers governor was in October named zonal coordinator along side Ayo Fayose, Aminu Tambuwal, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Samuel Ortom, and Dave Umahi with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, as Director-General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council. Specifically, Governor Aminu Tambuwal is in charge of Northwest, Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo, Northeast; Governor Samuel Ortom, North-Central; Governor Dave Umahi, Southeast; Governor Nyesom Wike, South-South and former Governor Ayodele Fayose, Southwest. Sunday Sun reliably gathered that Wike was angered by the way vital decisions and appointments were carried out without consultations of party leaders.