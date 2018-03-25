The Sun News
Latest
25th March 2018 - PDP backs Wike on Neighbourhood Watch Law assent
25th March 2018 - The lone hostage
25th March 2018 - Herdsmen invasion: Benue govt raises alarm over threat to food security
25th March 2018 - Osun 2018: APC supporters petition Oyegun over delegate list
25th March 2018 - LG polls: No imposition of candidates in PDP,  Wike declares
25th March 2018 - Herdsmen killings: FG can’t reduce Christians to second hand citizens -COCIN President
25th March 2018 - Herdsmen attacks: Defend yourselves, Gen. Danjuma tells Nigerians
25th March 2018 - Obiano adopts 50-year development plan for Anambra
25th March 2018 - Dapchi: CAN orders special prayer session for Leah today
25th March 2018 - Building collapse: SON urged to establish modular testing lab in Onitsha
Home / Politics / PDP backs Wike on Neighbourhood Watch Law assent

PDP backs Wike on Neighbourhood Watch Law assent

— 25th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has thrown its support behind the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for assenting to the Neighbourhood Watch Corps Law, saying that the step would strengthen security in the state.

Also, PDP  berated the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the State, for claiming that the Neighborhood law signed by Governor Wike was aimed at witchhunting their members during the 2019 elections.

The party, however, noted that the Neighborhood Watch Bill was initiated by an APC lawmaker in the state House of Assembly, emphasizing that the corps would promote peace and development in the state.

It would be recalled that Fredrick Anabraba, an APC member and Minority Leader of the State House of Assembly, representing Akuku-Toru constituency I, during one of the plenary sessions, had moved a motion for establishment of the Neighborhood Watch Safety Corps, noting that the passage of the bill would strenghten the fight against crime in the state.

State Publicity Security of PDP, Samuel Nwanosike,  made the statements, when he spoke at the weekend, while officially receiving APC defectors to PDP through the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI) in Andoni Local Government Area of the State.

Nwanosike noted that many states in the country have similar security outfits,  wondering why Rivers’  case should be made exceptional by the opposition party in the state. Nwanosike said: “We run a democratic government. And in democracy, the minority will have their say, but the majority will have their way. The Rivers State House of Assembly members are our representatives. That law, Neigbourhood Watch was proposed by an APC lawmaker, the Minority Leader of the House, and other APC lawmakers supported the Bill.

“Today, the Rivers State House of Assembly has passed that Bill into Law and the governor has assented. The governor has gone ahead to appoint an acting Director in the person of Dr. Uche  Chukwuma, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, to head the Corps. We are in support of the passage of the bill.

“Don’t worry yourselves. In Lagos they have the same neighbourhood watch, they have same in Edo, Imo and Anambra states. Just today, I read in the newspaper that Katsina, the state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has also joined to propose a security law. Why would Rivers State be different. That law has come to stay, it will provide security for our people, provide job for our people and make us happy”,  Nwanosike stated.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged PROSTATE in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP backs Wike on Neighbourhood Watch Law assent

— 25th March 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has thrown its support behind the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, for assenting to the Neighbourhood Watch Corps Law, saying that the step would strengthen security in the state. Also, PDP  berated the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the State, for claiming that the Neighborhood law…

  • Herdsmen invasion: Benue govt raises alarm over threat to food security

    — 25th March 2018

     Rose EjembI, Makurdi Benue State Government has raised the alarm over the threats which activities of killer herdsmen posed to food security in the state where several communities have been deserted and farmers reduced to tenants in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps at the time they are supposed to have commenced land clearing for the next…

  • Osun 2018: APC supporters petition Oyegun over delegate list

    — 25th March 2018

    Omoniyi Salaudeen Some aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State have petitioned the National Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun, over an alleged plot by some people to manipulate the list of delegates for the 2018 governorship primary election of the party in the state. In a petition dated March 10, 2018, the…

  • LG polls: No imposition of candidates in PDP,  Wike declares

    — 25th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom  Wike, has declared that imposition of candidates would not be allowed in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as the party heads for the local government elections in June,  this year. Governor Wike stated this yesterday, when he addressed the  state stakeholders’ meeting of the PDP at the …

  • Herdsmen killings: FG can’t reduce Christians to second hand citizens -COCIN President

    — 25th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos President of Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev. Dachollom Datiri, has said that the Federal Government can’t reduce Christians in Nigeria to second class citizens following the unabated attacks and killings of innocent persons by herdsmen. He said the herdsmen were being shielded by security agents after carrying out deadly attacks that…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share