bail application

PDP Apapa LG Chairman murder: Court to hear bail application

— 16th August 2018

NAN

A Lagos High Court on Thursday fixed Aug. 23 to hear a bail application filed by five members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), charged with the murder of Adeniyi Aborishade.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aborishade, the PDP Chairman of Apapa Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State, was murdered on July 21 during the party’s visitation meeting at Igbosuku village in Eti-Osa LGA.

The accused – Rotimi Kujore, Ismaila Abiola, Kehinde Fasasi, Fatai Adele and Amos Fawole – were remanded in prison by a Yaba Chief Magistrate, Mr Oyetade Komolafe, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder, after their arraignment.

However, on Thursday, the accused through their counsel, Mr K. O. Osinowo, brought a motion ex-parte before a vacation judge sitting at Igbosere, urging the court to grant them bail.

Osinowo told the court that the motion ex-parte was supported by an eight paragraph-affidavit and a written address, adding that the bail application was urgent.

He said that the Chairman of PDP in Lagos State, Moshood Salvador, who was also accused of same murder, was on Aug.14 released by a vacation judge at the Ikeja Division, following the legal advice from the office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The counsel said that the DPP’s advice had exonerated Salvador from the murder charge and he believed that the same thing would happen when the DPP’s advice on behalf of his clients is out.

The vacation Judge, Justice Emmanuel Ogundare, after listening to the argument, adjourned till Aug. 23 for hearing of the motion ex-parte.

