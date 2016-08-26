PDP alleges attack on campaign convoy at Jattu

The campaign convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate in Edo, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, was reportedly attacked at Jattu, near Auchi, in Etsako west local government by suspected APC youths who destroyed two vehicles in the process.

The two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz C class and a Toyota Sienna, were said to be on the convoy of the PDP candidate’s campaign team which had held a rally in the community.

The PDP candidate’s convoy was said to be moving out after the rally when it ran into the ambush of the two allegedly branded APC vehicles filled with youths who were chanting anti-PDP slogans.

In a bid to avoid confrontation with PDP supporters, the convoy was said to have driven out of the scene, while occupants of the APC vehicles stood their ground.

The incident was said to have been reported to the Nigerian Police Area Command in Auchi by the PDP candidate in the company of the State chairman, Chief Dan Orbih.

Similarly, some APC supporters were alleged to have attacked the residence of Mr Emma Musa, the PDP Ward 2 Coordinator in the same locality and set it on fire.

Addressing journalists, Mr. Musa said he was happy that he was not at home when the incident took place but regretted that he lost such personal effects as his plasma TV sets, refrigerators, beds and clothes as well as cash.

He also said that his younger brother, Orbo Johnbull Musa, who was fast asleep when the apartment was attacked, suffered mild burns on his two legs, adding that he was in good health.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Crime Officer of Iyuku Police Station, Mr Imasuen, has ordered that the matter be properly recorded pending investigations.

Ize-Iyamu signs development pact with Iyekogba communities

The governor-ship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has signed development pact with delegates of Iyekogba communities made up of 53 villages in Oredo local government area.

At the meeting with the council of Enigie, elders and youth leaders of the communities which took place at the palace of the chairman of the Enigie, HRH Anthony Osayemwenre, the PDP candidate was presented with a wish list in the form of a written document. In the list was the request for the construction of roads, schools and appointment of indigenes into influential positions in government.

According to Osayemwenre, the communities had resolved that their support for any candidate would be dependent on his going into a signed agreement with them. He lamented that in spite of their size and contribution to the determination of the electoral process, Iyekogba communities have always lacked government impact by way of provision of necessary infrastructure.

He stated that this time, their demands have been spelt out in black and white and it would become a reference point when the candidate is elected governor.

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu said that he was delighted at the initiative of the communities which he said he would have no difficulty signing because all the requests were in consonance with his development drive and that of the PDP, which members at the national assembly had demonstrated a commitment to in Edo State.

He used the occasion to introduce his written manifesto titled the SIMPLE Agenda which articulates in practical terms how he intends to achieve his development goals.

Ize-Iyamu drew the attention of the members of the communities to a page in his SIMPLE Agenda document where he specifically mentioned the construction of the roads in Iyekogba and which would link them to Ekewan Communities in Ovia North East local government area.

He said beyond the facilities requested, he desires to bring industrialization to Iyekogba so as to enhance the economy of the place as well as create jobs for members of the communities. He also spoke about his plan for farm support and empowerment.

Thereafter, he proceeded to sign the agreement with the communities.