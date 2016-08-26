The Sun News
PDP alleges attack on campaign convoy at Jattu
Ize-Iyamu

PDP alleges attack on campaign convoy at Jattu

— 26th August 2016

The campaign convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate in Edo, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, was reportedly attacked at Jattu, near Auchi, in Etsako west local government by suspected APC youths who  destroyed two vehicles in the process.
The two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz C class and a Toyota Sienna, were said to be on the convoy of the PDP candidate’s campaign team which had held a rally in the community.
The PDP candidate’s convoy was said to be moving out after the rally when it ran into the ambush of the two allegedly branded APC vehicles filled with youths who were chanting anti-PDP slogans.
In a bid to avoid confrontation with PDP supporters, the convoy was said to have driven out of the scene, while occupants of the APC vehicles stood their ground.
The incident was said to have been reported to the Nigerian Police Area Command in Auchi  by the PDP candidate in the company of the State chairman, Chief Dan Orbih.
Similarly, some APC supporters were alleged to have attacked the residence of Mr Emma Musa, the PDP Ward 2 Coordinator in the same locality and set it on fire.
Addressing journalists, Mr. Musa said he was happy that he was not at home when the incident took place but regretted that he lost such personal effects as his plasma TV sets, refrigerators, beds and clothes as well as cash.
He also said that his younger brother, Orbo Johnbull Musa, who was fast asleep when the apartment was attacked, suffered mild burns on his two legs, adding that he was in good health.
Meanwhile, the Divisional Crime Officer of Iyuku Police Station, Mr Imasuen, has ordered that the matter be properly recorded pending investigations.

Ize-Iyamu signs development pact with Iyekogba communities

The governor-ship  candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has signed development pact with delegates of Iyekogba communities made up of 53 villages in Oredo local government area.
At the meeting with the council of Enigie, elders and youth leaders of the communities which took place at the palace of the chairman of the Enigie, HRH Anthony Osayemwenre, the PDP candidate was presented with a wish list in the form of a written document. In the list was the request for the construction of roads, schools and appointment of indigenes into influential positions in government.
According to Osayemwenre, the communities had resolved that their support for any candidate would be dependent on his going into a signed agreement with them. He lamented that in spite of their size and contribution to the determination of the electoral process, Iyekogba communities have always lacked government impact by way of provision of necessary infrastructure.
He stated that this time, their demands have been spelt out in black and white and it would become a reference point when the candidate is elected governor.
Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu said that he was delighted at the initiative of the communities which he said he would have no difficulty signing because all the requests were in consonance with his development drive and that of the PDP, which members at the national assembly had demonstrated a commitment to in Edo State.
He used the occasion to introduce his written manifesto titled the SIMPLE Agenda which articulates in practical terms how he intends to achieve his development goals.
Ize-Iyamu drew the attention of the members of the communities to a page in his SIMPLE Agenda document where he specifically mentioned the construction of the roads in Iyekogba and which would link them to Ekewan Communities in Ovia North East local government area.
He said beyond the facilities requested, he desires to bring industrialization to Iyekogba so as to enhance the economy of the place as well as create jobs for members of the communities. He also spoke about his plan for farm support and empowerment.
Thereafter, he proceeded to sign the agreement with the communities.

Frank Jacobs

Reduce MPR to 5% –MAN urges FG

— 26th August 2016

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The President of Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr. Frank Jacobs, has said that if the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is serious about diversification of the economy, the nation’s benchmark interest rate should be reviewed downward to five per cent, from the  current Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) of 14 per…

  • CBN-Building

    Body of bank ceos pledges to resolve forex issues with CBN

    — 26th August 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe against the backdrop of the ban of nine banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from accessing foreign exchange in interbank market, the Body of Bank Chief Executives yesterday stepped into the fray  with a view to resolving the forex controversy with the Central Bank of Nigeria. The CEOs had resolved…

  • godwin-obaseki

    I’ll develop new cities –Obaseki

    — 26th August 2016

    Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Godwin Obaseki,  has promised to decongest the high traffic in the city by opening up new towns through infrastructural development and establishment of industries that would give every community in the state a sense of belonging. Speaking at the palace of the Okaevbo of Urhonigbe, HRH,…

  • Ize-Iyamu

    PDP alleges attack on campaign convoy at Jattu

    — 26th August 2016

    The campaign convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate in Edo, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, was reportedly attacked at Jattu, near Auchi, in Etsako west local government by suspected APC youths who  destroyed two vehicles in the process. The two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz C class and a Toyota Sienna, were said to be on the convoy…

  • PIC.11. CROSS SECTION OF SENIOR POLICE OFFICERS AT THE OPENING OF STRATEGIC POLICE MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (22/4/16). 6085/22/4/2016/HF/CH/NAN

    Edo Guber Watch: 23,000 cops to man polling units

    — 26th August 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin No fewer than 23,000 Policemen, comprising officers and the rank and file, would be deployed to man 2,627 polling units for the September 10 election in Edo State. The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, announced this yesterday in Benin during a visit to the state…

  • Uche Secondus

    Sheriff’s emergence, PDP’s greatest mistake –Uche Secondus

    — 26th August 2016

    By Taiwo Amodu([email protected]) Former acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has expressed concern over the festering leadership tussle rocking the party. In this interview in Port Harcourt, after the botched national convention,  Secondus who was an\ aspirant for the office of deputy national chairman examines the power game in the main…

  • Borno

    IDPs protest: Borno govt suspends central feeding

    — 26th August 2016

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Borno State government has suspended central feeding of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) following their protest yesterday in Maiduguri. Hundreds of women IDPs barricaded the Maiduguri-Kano/Jos road yesterday over shortage of food supply to the Arabic Teachers College camp in the capital. The protest obstructed traffic movement on the major highway to…

  • Kanu Nnamdi Biafra radio

    IPOB: Another faction emerges, sacks Kanu, tripob

    — 26th August 2016

    •No faction in IPOB, it’s a gimmick – Spokesman From Okey Sampson, Aba The crisis rocking the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), took a new turn yesterday as another faction which goes by the name Reformed Indigenous People of Biafra (RE-IPOB) emerged. Two days ago, The Rebranded Indigenous People of Biafra (TRIPOB) emerged and threatened to…

  CAN blasts US Govt over Kerry's visit

    — 26th August 2016

    • Says it's part of plan to persecute Christians From Fred Itua, Abuja The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), yesterday, came hard on the United States (US) Secretary of States, Mr. John Kerry over his visit to Nigeria, alleging that it was discriminatory, personal and divisive. It alleged that the visit was…

    CAN blasts US Govt over Kerry’s visit

    — 26th August 2016

    • Says it’s part of plan to persecute Christians From Fred Itua, Abuja The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), yesterday, came hard on the United States (US) Secretary of States, Mr. John Kerry over his visit to Nigeria, alleging that it was discriminatory, personal and divisive. It alleged that the visit was…

  • oby-ezekwesili

    Time running out on Chibok girls’ rescue –Ezekwesili

    — 26th August 2016

    Leader of the ≠≠BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) group, Mrs. Obiageli Ezekwesili said yesterday in Abuja that time was running out for the Federal Government to rescue the Chibok Schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram on April 14, 2014. The girls, numbering over 260, were seized from their Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State hostel by the terrorists. The…

