The Sun News
Latest
13th April 2018 - PDP accuses Buhari of non-transfer of power to VP
13th April 2018 - 25 killed in fresh attack in Taraba
13th April 2018 - Gunmen kidnap twins of Olubadan’s second in-command
13th April 2018 - Fresh crisis looms in APC over congresses, convention
13th April 2018 - Uproar in Senate
12th April 2018 - Edo: Father, son arraigned for rape of 10-year-old girl
12th April 2018 - Khloe Kardashian gives birth to baby girl, sources say
12th April 2018 - FADAMA III cultivates 60 hectares of rice farms in Jigawa
12th April 2018 - UNWTO/CAF meeting: We’ll showcase Lagos tourism to the world – FG
12th April 2018 - Okorocha performs ground-breaking of Chosen’s Crown Varsity
Home / Cover / Politics / PDP accuses Buhari of non-transfer of power to VP
PDP

PDP accuses Buhari of non-transfer of power to VP

— 13th April 2018

• Knocks president on killer herdsmen

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National Assembly to address alleged power vacuum created by President Muhammadu Buhari trip to the United Kingdom(UK).

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondoyin, said it was surprising that the president did not transmit a letter to the National Assembly, indicating that he would be away on a week vacation, in London, the United Kingdom (UK), ahead of the meeting of  Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM).

The party said Buhari’s action is  a violation of Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The PDP also said Buhari, who arrived London on Monday, did not conduct any government business in 72 hours, and that it is not clear when he would  return.

The opposition party urged the National Assembly to take urgent steps to address a constitutional crisis that might arise from the failure of the president to transmit power to his deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, before he left for London.

“Nigeria is at the moment, bereft of statutory leadership, including the apparatus of security command, particularly as president Buhari had not indicated a date of return to the country. The PDP, and, of course, Nigerians at large, are particularly worried that, in the event of any national emergency, there is no sitting commander-in-chief to take charge.It is incontrovertible that president Buhari is on a private trip to the UK, as he was not received on arrival by the government of that country; has not had any contact with the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, or any high officials of the UK government and has not conducted any official business since his arrival to that country, on Monday.  Nigerians will recall that the PDP had earlier demanded the Presidency issue a full disclosure on the nature, scope and duration of the private aspect of Buhari’s trip, a request, they blatantly ignored, in total disdain to the sensibilities of Nigerians.”

Regardless, the PDP has told the president not to shift blames over the menace of herdsmen killings and insurgency across the country.

The PDP said the president should admit that he has failed in his promise to end insurgency, instead of resorting to excuses.

The opposition party stated that by saying killer herdsmen are from Libya, the president has confirmed that he is incapable of handling the security situation in the country.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PDP

PDP accuses Buhari of non-transfer of power to VP

— 13th April 2018

• Knocks president on killer herdsmen Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National Assembly to address alleged power vacuum created by President Muhammadu Buhari trip to the United Kingdom(UK). The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondoyin, said it was surprising that the president did…

  • attack

    25 killed in fresh attack in Taraba

    — 13th April 2018

    At least 25 people have been killed in fresh attacks by suspected herdsmen in Jandeikyula village of Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State. Witnesses told TheCable that the suspects stormed the village around 7pm on Wednesday; many houses were set ablaze and several people were injured. A resident, Victor, said that the over 200 attackers took the villagers…

  • Gunmen kidnap twins of Olubadan’s second in-command

    — 13th April 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Gunmen, on Thursday afternoon, kidnapped five-year-old twins of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, from his Akobo residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Daily Sun gathered that the twins are a boy and a girl. The monarch was not available for comment at the time of this report. Reports…

  • APC

    Fresh crisis looms in APC over congresses, convention

    — 13th April 2018

    •Members fault time table, allege plot for affirmation Ismail Omipidan Barely five days after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) approved the conduct of congresses and national convention for election of officials at ward, local government, state and national levels, fresh crisis looms in the party. Sources revealed that a…

  • Senate

    Uproar in Senate

    — 13th April 2018

    There was an uproar on the floor of the Senate, yesterday, following a statement by Enyinnaya Abaribe in which he described President Muhammadu Buhari as incompetent. He made the statement while condemning comments credited to Buhari that armed militia groups from Libya were responsible for killings in the country. Abaribe, was interrupted by the Senate…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share