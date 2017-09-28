PCN seals 395 pharmacy stores in Kaduna

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

In its efforts to ensure safe patent medicines in the country, the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN), on Thursday, said it has sealed a total of 395 premises made up of 12 illegal pharmacies and 383 patent medicine stores across Kaduna State.

The PCN claimed it had visited about 414 premises in the last one week.

Addressing newsmen, in Kaduna, on Thursday, Director Inspection and Monitoring PCN, Anthonia Aruya, said one person who attempted to break the Council’s seal was arrested by the police, in the state capital.

She stated that the affected stores were sealed due to varying offences, which included operating without registration with PCN, failure to renew premises license, dispensing products without the supervision of a pharmacist, poor sanitary conditions, administering infusions without appropriate capacities to do so among others.

According to her, the raid became necessary because the Council could no longer guarantee drugs sold in unregistered outlets as of same integrity as specified by the manufacturers since they had not submitted to regulations that would ensure maintenance of appropriate standards for handling such products.

Her words, “One of the core mandates of the PCN is to ensure rational distribution and dispensing of medicines that are safe, effective and of good quality to the public. Pharmaceutical facilities are expected to fulfill certain conditions in line with the PCN guidelines before registration. First, the facility is expected to apply for location approval. This is because not every location is suitable for Pharmaceutical business.

“The Council has been actively fulfilling its mandate by carrying out enforcement activities across States including Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Ebony, Benue, Delta, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, Abuja, Nasarawa, Cross Rivers, Ogun, Kaduna, Taraba, Edo, Enugu, Abia, and Zamfara states.

“The National Assembly also gave PCN a matching order to close down all illegal premises nationwide. The Act of the National Assembly has given PCN added impetus to intensify efforts at sanitizing the drug distribution chain. Furthermore, the Honorable Minister of Health recently directed the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria to ensure that all warehouses and locations where drugs are stored, sold, distributed or dispensed are registered with the PCN.

“Some of these premises stored products in very dirty environments where the quality, safety and efficacy of pharmaceutical products cannot be guaranteed thus exposing the public to serious danger. Others do not have the requisite knowledge or knowhow to handle the highly ethical drugs in their facilities. Many of these illegal outlets were seen to be operating far beyond the scope allowed by law if registered.

“At the end of the enforcement exercise a total of 414 premises were visited. A total of 395 premises made up of 12 illegal Pharmacies and 383 Patent Medicine Stores were sealed for various offences some of which include operating without registration with PCN, failure to renew premises license, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist, poor sanitary conditions, administering infusions without appropriate capacities to do so among others. One (1) arrest was made for breaking of seal which is a criminal offence”, she narrated.

She however advised members of the public to purchase their medicines from licensed Pharmacies and simple household remedies from licensed Patent and Propriety medicines vendor shops.

“They are also encouraged to look out for pharmacists Rx sign and licence, or the patent medicine vendors’ triangular sign with their licence while those intending to start pharmaceutical business should get in touch with the PCN head office located at Plot 7/9, Idu Industrial Layout, Abuja or any of the state and Zonal offices for proper guidance.

The teams had visited various parts of Kaduna including Rigachukun, Maraban Jos, Jaji, Gwargaji, kofan gayan, Zaria city, Gaskiya, Tudun Jukun, Sabon Gari, Cikaji, Kwangila, Samaru, Kofan Gayan, Jos road, Soba, Pambeguwa, Dutsen Wai, Maraban Rido, Kasuwan Magani Kachia, Kafanchan, Kujama, Warri street, Kano road, Benin street, Taiwo road, Calabar street, Kigo road, Barnawa, Kabala Doki Narayi, Unguwan Maigero, Gonin Gora and Karatudun.