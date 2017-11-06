PBS Trading, KADS partner to revive moribund govt-owned agro-businesses

An agro-business firm, KADS Capital Group, partnering with South Africa based company, PBS Trading Ltd, to revive ailing government-owned investments in agriculture.

They also aim to create significant yields in the agro-business value chain in Africa.

KADS Capital, a Nigerian firm is currently in strategic negotiations with state governments and relevant ministries and agencies towards reviving moribund agricultural facilities.

The KADS, Capital Group Head, Mr Ken Ogiamien, said: “We are talking with the Lagos State government with respect to some of their facilities in Araga, Epe, and a processing plant in Ikorodu. Our intention is to revive these facilities, bring them to full capacity and make them profitable for all parties concerned.”

Ogiamien added that KADS Capital is also looking at taking over declining facilities of other states and those belonging to Federal Government agencies with a view to rejuvenating them and returning them to their full capacity.

He said the decision to partner with PBS Trading was to harness the potential of both companies and combine advanced technology, international standards and quality control.

The partnership will also facilitate access to funding, skilled manpower and strategic alliances to ensure the production of world-class, value-added agricultural and table-ready brands for consumers in both countries and beyond.

According to him, the move would promote professionalism in the agricultural sector, maximise production potentials and engender end-to-end positive impacts that would filter down to the populace.

Managing Director of PBS Trading, Mr. Donovan Franker, said Africa’s economic future accomplishments would depend very much on successful cross-trade ventures between African businesses and countries.

He said: “Kads Capital has come across as very professional, very knowledgeable and it’s exactly the kind of businesses we’d like to get involved with. The next stage of the partnership would involve signing a Memorandum of Understanding on areas in which they both can add value, right through the value chain and the food chain, from feed stock to food on the plate.”