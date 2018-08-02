– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - PBoR’ll translate into better quality healthcare – Osinbajo
2nd August 2018 - Protesting Ogbomoso residents block Ilorin expressway
2nd August 2018 - Oyo 2019: PDP woos Alao-Akala
2nd August 2018 - Why I defected to PDP – Ex-envoy, Ibeto
2nd August 2018 - Nigeria, country in crisis –Secondus
2nd August 2018 - Nigeria: A fractured nation (2)
2nd August 2018 - Women Affairs Minister declare for Taraba guber race
2nd August 2018 - Boko Haram: Canada spends $75m on humanitarian response in North East
2nd August 2018 - Between physics of power and chemistry of politics
2nd August 2018 - Futile witch-hunt
Home / National / PBoR’ll translate into better quality healthcare – Osinbajo
OSINBAJO

PBoR’ll translate into better quality healthcare – Osinbajo

— 2nd August 2018

Doris Obinna

Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo has said the Patient’s Bill of Right (PBoR) will translate into better quality healthcare practice in the country and called for strict compliance by healthcare professionals.

The vice president, who spoke during the PBoR launch, said: “This bill of rights is a significant contribution in establishing one of the most important rights of all humanity: the right to life and the right to adequate healthcare.”

“For what this bill embodies is potential. It is only by enforcing and ensuring sanctions that the potential can be fully realised. Without realising that potential, the bill is reduced to a mere set of words worth no more than the paper on which it has been expressed. This is not the legacy that we seek.

“In terms of policy and funding, we, as a government, are aware of the challenges of Nigeria’s health sector. And that is why we are pursuing the attainment of Universal Health Coverage for all Nigerians. For the first time ever, our 2018 budget allocates one percent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund towards the funding of key health initiatives, in compliance with the National Health Act.”

READ ALSO: Protesting Ogbomoso residents block Ilorin expressway

The vice president said the PBoR is a timely complement to these policy and funding interventions.

According to him, “It will ensure the increasing funding that is coming into healthcare in Nigeria translates into a direct improvement in the quality of the final output that one might call the ‘last mile’ phase of healthcare delivery, the very personal arena of interaction between health personnel and the beneficiaries of the healthcare.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OSINBAJO

PBoR’ll translate into better quality healthcare – Osinbajo

— 2nd August 2018

Doris Obinna Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo has said the Patient’s Bill of Right (PBoR) will translate into better quality healthcare practice in the country and called for strict compliance by healthcare professionals. The vice president, who spoke during the PBoR launch, said: “This bill of rights is a significant contribution in establishing one of the…

  • ILORIN

    Protesting Ogbomoso residents block Ilorin expressway

    — 2nd August 2018

    Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan People travelling either from Ogbomoso in Oyo State to Ilorin in Kwara State or from Ilorin to Ogbomoso, on Wednesday, had a nine hours grueling experience due to the blockage of the road by Ogbomoso residents. The residents barricaded the Ogbomoso-Ilorin Road at Takie Roundabout, over non-completion of Ogbomoso-Oyo axis of Ibadan-Ilorin…

  • ALAO-AKALA

    Oyo 2019: PDP woos Alao-Akala

    — 2nd August 2018

    …Ladoja meets Obasanjo over planned defection to ADC Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oyo State chapter, has urged a former governor of the state, Adebayo Alao-Akala, to return to PDP. The move to bring Alao-Akala back to PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC), coincided with a crucial meeting held by another…

  • IBETO

    Why I defected to PDP – Ex-envoy, Ibeto

    — 2nd August 2018

    A former Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto, has said his decision to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was to enable him actualise his vision to transform Niger State and add value to it’s growth and development. Ibeto, who was a deputy governor during former governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu-led PDP administration…

  • SECONDUS

    Nigeria, country in crisis –Secondus

    — 2nd August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus, has described Nigeria as a country in crisis and called on  the whole world to rise against the impunity going on in Benue State. Secondus, who led some national officials of PDP, Governors of Bayelsa, Gombe and Taraba, as well as…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share